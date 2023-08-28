Highlights Swansea City is interested in signing Kristian Pedersen and Zak Vyner, according to the Daily Mail. Both players have proven themselves at the Championship level.

Pedersen has had limited game time at Cologne and is yet to feature this season, while Vyner has been a regular for Bristol City and was voted Players' Player of the Year.

Swansea is in talks over a deal for Aston Villa's Keinan Davis as they look for a replacement for Joel Piroe, who recently left for Leeds United. Defensive reinforcements seem to be a priority for the Swans in the remaining days of the transfer window.

Swansea City are interested in signing Cologne's Kristian Pedersen and Bristol City's Zak Vyner, according to the Daily Mail.

Pedersen has previously played in the Championship, scoring nine goals in 161 appearances in a four-year spell with Birmingham City before joining Cologne last summer.

However, Pedersen's game time in Germany has been limited and he made just 14 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit last season and is yet to feature this campaign.

Vyner came through the academy at Ashton Gate and after loan spells with Accrington Stanley, Plymouth Argyle, Rotherham United and Aberdeen, he has established himself as a regular for the Robins.

The 26-year-old scored one goal and provided two assists in 51 appearances last season and he was rewarded for his performances as he was voted Players' Player of the Year.

He has started every game for Nigel Pearson's side in all competitions this season and captained the side in the 5-1 win over Oxford United in the Carabao Cup.

Vyner has just one year remaining on his contract at Ashton Gate and despite being offered a new deal earlier this year, he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension, with other clubs said to be eyeing a move for the defender.

Luton Town, Southampton and Rangers have been credited with an interest in Vyner and the Swans are the latest side to join the race.

Swansea City transfer latest

It could be a busy end to the transfer window at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Swansea lost star striker Joel Piroe last week as the Dutchman completed a move to Leeds United for a fee of more than £10 million and they are in talks over a deal for Aston Villa's Keinan Davis as they look for a replacement.

Michael Duff will be desperate to keep hold of the rest of his key players, but Southampton are reportedly preparing a third bid for defender Nathan Wood.

Former Swans manager Russell Martin is keen on a reunion with Wood at St Mary's, but the Saints have had two previous offers rejected for the 21-year-old, with their latest offer believed to be an initial £8 million with a further £2 million in potential add-ons.

Defensive reinforcements seem to be a priority for Swansea in the remaining days of the transfer window, with the likes of Nottingham Forest's Jonathan Panzo, Stoke City's Josh Tymon and Liverpool's Luke Chambers linked with a move to South Wales.

Would Kristian Pedersen and Zak Vyner be good signings for Swansea City?

Both Pedersen and Vyner would be solid additions for the Swans.

Pedersen proved his ability at Championship level during his time at Birmingham and while he would not provide the same attacking threat, he would be a good replacement for Ryan Manning at left-back.

After a difficult 2021-22 campaign, Vyner enjoyed an excellent season last term and he was a key part of the Robins' defensive improvement.

City will be reluctant to allow Vyner to join a second tier rival which could prove to be a stumbling block, but Vyner would be an excellent signing if Swansea can get a deal over the line.