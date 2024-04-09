Highlights Swansea City are again looking to sign Connor Barron from Aberdeen in the summer.

Swansea City are planning a fresh move to sign Aberdeen's Connor Barron in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from The Daily Record, who say that the Swans are eyeing a pre-contract agreement for the midfielder.

It was reported back in the winter that the Championship club had seen a deadline day bid of £500,000 for Barron rejected by his current club.

However, it now seems as though Swansea are set to make a fresh attempt to secure his services in the near future.

Swansea still keen on Connor Barron

As things stand, Barron is set to be out of contract at Aberdeen at the end of this season.

That of course means he can now sign an agreement with overseas clubs to join on a free transfer in the summer.

That looks to be something that Swansea will look to take advantage of, with this latest update claiming that they are expected to offer a pre-contract agreement to the midfielder in the coming weeks.

However, the Championship side are not alone with their interest in Barron. It is also thought that Sassuolo and Cagliari will both attempt to bring the midfielder to Italy in the summer, if they avoid relegation from Serie A.

For their part, Aberdeen are said to still be keen to secure Barron to a new contract, if that is possible for the Scottish Premiership club.

Having come through the youth ranks at Aberdeen, Barron has, with the exception of loan spells with Brechin City and Kelty Hearts, spent his whole senior career with the Dons.

During that time he has made 69 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring two goals and providing four assists in the process.

Swansea looking to secure Championship stay

It is looking likely that Swansea City will again be competing in the Championship next season.

The Wales-based club have had something of a mixed campaign both before and after Luke Williams replaced Michael Duff as manager.

As a result, they currently sit 15th in the Championship table, five points clear of the relegation zone with five games of the season remaining.

They are next in action on Wednesday night, when they host Stoke City at the Swansea.com Stadium.

A smart move for Swansea to make

It does feel as though a pursuit of Barron in the coming weeks could well be sensible for the Swans.

With Joe Allen and Liam Walsh out of contract at the end of this season, when Charlie Patino's loan from Arsenal will also expire, the Swans will need reinforcements in the centre of the park in the summer.

The signing of Barron would provide them with that, and the fact he is available on a free transfer means this is a deal that could make financial sense, given those individuals could also leave for nothing.

At 21-years-old, there is also plenty of time for Barron to develop and become a big asset for Swansea for the years to come, if they get this deal done.

Of course, if Sassuolo and Cagliari do avoid relegation in Italy, the fact they could offer Barron top-flight could make this difficult for the Swans.

But despite that, the circumstances around this deal mean it does still looks to be one that is worth pursuing for Swansea City.