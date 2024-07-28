Highlights Planning for future, Swansea City looking to secure key players on new contracts to ensure stability and prevent free transfers.

Young defender Cabango and veteran Naughton among players set to leave next summer if deals aren't agreed, potential impact on team.

Striker Cullen secured on 12-month extension, faces competition for starting role, opportunity to prove worth to Swansea City.

The 2024/25 Championship season may not have started yet, but people behind the scenes at Swansea City will already be planning for the future, with a number of players out of contract next summer.

As always, players will be released at the end of the season, whether it be because of fitness, form, age or because they're unwilling to sign a new contract, but there will be some players that the club are desperate to keep.

Agreeing new deals with key players is crucial as it gives the manager, Luke Williams, some stability for the future, while it also protects the club from losing players for free and on cut-price transfer deals.

With that in mind, here are the 7 Swansea City players set to leave next summer if nothing changes.

Harry Darling

Centre-back Harry Darling joined Swansea from MK Dons in the summer of 2022, and he's been a good signing, with the 24-year-old expected to feature prominently this coming season.

In total, the former MK Dons man has made 73 appearances for Swansea over the course of two seasons, and he's a popular figure in SA1 thanks to committed and brave performances.

Given his age and the way he's performed in SA1, he's a player that the Swans should desperately be trying to agree fresh terms with this season.

Ben Cabango

Another central defender, 24-year-old Cabango, is mature beyond his years, and he's made 182 appearances for the Swans since making his first-team debut in 2019.

Cardiff-born Cabango came through the Swans academy, and has been a regular feature in the starting XI since making his debut five years ago, and has been capped nine times by Wales.

Like his defensive partner Darling, Cabango is a popular figure at the club, with his 99th minute winner away to Cardiff in April 2023 going down in Swansea history, and he's a player that the club won't want to lose for free next summer.

Kyle Naughton

Veteran defender Kyle Naughton is one of Swansea's longest-serving players, having joined from Spurs in January 2015, and he'll mark a decade as a Swan this summer.

The 35-year-old has made 304 appearances for the club, and he was a key figure in Williams' side before suffering an injury in March. Despite his age and recent injury, Swansea opted to renew Naughton's contract, showing how important he is to the club, and he still has a lot to offer.

Kyle Naughton's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) Appearances Sheffield United 2008-09 50 Gretna (Loan) 2008 18 Tottenham Hotspur 2009-15 75 Middlesbrough (Loan) 2010 15 Leicester City (Loan) 2010-11 36 Norwich City (Loan) 2011-12 32 Swansea City 2015 - 304

Naughton has been signing new one-year deals for the last couple of years, and if he performs well during the upcoming campaign, it wouldn't be a surprise to see his contract renewed yet again. However, the ball is firmly in Swansea's court with his one, and they won't be in a rush to renew his deal.

Kristian Pedersen

A 2023 summer signing from FC Koln, Kristian Pedersen, hasn't had the desired impact in south Wales.

After just five appearances, he was loaned to Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday, and he played just four times for the Owls. He has returned to Swansea for pre-season, but he has an uncertain future at the club, and it still wouldn't be a surprise if he left this summer.

However, if he does remain at the club, it's unlikely that his deal will be extended past next summer.

Joe Allen

A 2022 summer signing from Stoke City, Joe Allen's return to south Wales hasn't quite been the fairytale return, but he's shown in glimpses that he could be a key player despite his age.

The 34-year-old has struggled with injuries, but he showed enough during his rare outings throughout the 2023/24 campaign to warrant a one-year contract extension.

Having played in a Liverpool side competing for the Premier League title and for Wales in major tournaments, Allen has a lot to offer, and everyone at the club will be hoping he has better injury luck this coming season.

Cameron Congreve

The 2024/25 campaign is set to be a pivotal one for Cameron Congreve, with the youngster falling down Swansea's pecking order in recent times.

He made his Championship debut in March 2022 as an 18-year-old, and he was highly-rated by Russell Martin, but he failed to make a first-team appearance last season.

With his contract set to expire next summer, Congreve faces a tough job on his hands if he's to force his way back into Williams' plans and earn a new deal.

Liam Cullen

Striker Liam Cullen was set to become a free agent this summer, but Swansea triggered a 12-month extension to ensure that he'll remain as one of their players for the 2024/25 season.

The 25-year-old striker can score goals at Championship level, and he's attracted interest from other clubs in the division previously, but it remains to be seen if he's good enough to be Swansea's first choice striker.

Related In hindsight, Swansea City will surely regret making rash manager decision: View Swansea City sacked Francesco Guidolin and replaced him with Bob Bradley in the autumn of 2016

Having joined the club as an eight-year-old, Welsh international Cullen will surely want to remain at Swansea, and he'll be looking to perform well and earn a new deal when the Championship season gets underway in two weeks' time.