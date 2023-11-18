Highlights Swansea must prioritize renewing Liam Cullen's contract due to his importance to the team this season and interest from other clubs.

Swansea City could see up to seven first-team players leave for nothing next summer unless their contracts are renewed in the coming months.

A number of players see their contracts expire in the summer of 2024 and Michael Duff will have some decisions to make over whether to keep hold of some of the players.

Here we'll take a look at who's out of contract and whether the club should keep hold of them.

1 Liam Cullen

24-year-old forward Cullen sees his contract expire next summer and has already attracted the interest of fellow Championship clubs, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, and Hull City, according to Football Insider and Lancashire Live.

The Swansea academy product has been a mainstay in Swansea's side in recent weeks, starting their last ten games. He's scored two goals this season and made his Wales debut recently against Gibraltar. Having played so many games for Swansea this season, it's clear that manager Michael Duff likes him and that Cullen has an important role to play at the club.

Given the Welshman's importance to Swansea this season, it's vital they keep hold of the 24-year-old.

2 Liam Walsh

Midfielder Walsh has struggled with injuries during his time in South Wales. In fact, he's made just 18 appearances in all competitions since joining from Bristol City in the summer of 2021.

There's no doubt Walsh is a gifted player and he's shown that in glimpses, but he just can't stay fit for long enough to make an impact. He's never played more than four games in a row for Swansea, as the 26-year-old has continually endured a torrid time with injuries.

Given his injury record and lack of minutes, Swansea should be looking to move Walsh on next summer.

3 Joe Allen

Similarly to fellow midfielder Liam Walsh, Joe Allen has struggled with injuries since joining Swansea. It was seen as quite the coup when Allen left Stoke City to join his boyhood club, but it just hasn't worked out for the ex-Liverpool man.

The Carmarthen-born midfielder has made 33 appearances in all competitions since joining in the summer of 2022, with just five of those coming this season. Allen was due to start against Cardiff City in September but pulled out before kick-off with a groin injury and hasn't been seen since.

Now at 33 years old and with a poor injury record, Swansea should probably let Allen leave next summer unless he proves his long-term fitness before the end of the season.

4 Jamie Paterson

Attacking midfielder Paterson has enjoyed a great start to the 2023/24 campaign, playing in 14 of Swansea's 16 league games. It was some turnaround for the 31-year-old who looked set to leave the club in the summer.

After a fantastic start to life in South Wales after joining from Bristol City in 2021, Paterson struggled during the 2022/23 campaign, featuring just 23 times in all competitions. His goal against Bournemouth in a League Cup tie in August was his first for the club since March 2022, showing the struggles he faced over an 18-month period.

The Coventry-born man has proved a divisive figure among supporters after a contract dispute in January 2022 saw him take a period of time out of the team. Paterson's performances deserve a new contract, but given his age, it would be a surprise if Swansea were to give him a long-term contract.

5 Nathan Wood

21-year-old centre-back Nathan Wood enjoyed a fantastic 2022/23 campaign with the Swans, playing 43 games in all competitions and earning rave reviews for his performances towards the end of the season.

Wood impressed so much that Southampton offered Swansea a reported £10million to take the youngster to St Mary's, but the offer was refused. Swansea paid Middlesbrough just £400,000 for Wood in the summer of 2022 when he signed a two-year deal with the Welsh club, according to BBC Sport.

Wood does have the option of extending that two-year deal by an additional 12 months and Swansea will be looking to activate that. Losing Wood for free next summer after turning down £10million in August would be a disaster for Swansea.

6 Kyle Naughton

Veteran defender Naughton signed a new one-year deal with Swansea in the summer but has made just two appearances in the league this season.

The Sheffield-born man, who turns 35 this month, found game time hard to come by towards the end of the season but still had his contract extended as he offers some much-needed depth and experience to the Swansea squad. He joined the club in January 2015 and has developed cult-hero status in South Wales.

It may well be up to Naughton whether he stays in Swansea or not. At 35 years old, he may want to retire or spend his final seasons playing regular first-team football instead of a bit-part role.

7 Nathanael Ogbeta

A forgotten man at Swansea, 22-year-old left-back Ogbeta has played just 53 minutes of Championship football since joining from Shrewesbury Town in January 2022.

He made just one further League Cup appearance during the 2022/23 season, before being loaned to Peterborough for the rest of the campaign.

Ogbeta is currently sidelined with a long-term injury and his time at Swansea will surely come to an end come next summer.