Swansea City player transfer stance revealed ahead of winter window

Swansea player Ollie Cooper has spent all of the current campaign on loan at Newport so far – and according to the South Wales Argus, he looks like he could spend the second half of the campaign there too.

The 22-year-old has been a mainstay in the side for Newport so far this season, making 17 appearances and looking like one of the best players at the entire club. With eight assists, he has one of the best records in the division and he has also even chipped in with a goal to boot.

The midfielder then is thriving on his current loan spell – but that might work against him when the winter window opens. With the Welshman playing so well at his current club, it might prompt Swansea to recall him to the Liberty Stadium.

He’s played just five games for the Swans so far in his career (with one goal) but based on his showings for Newport, Russell Martin may fancy taking him back to the club and letting him play a part for them in the second half of the season.

However, if the player has his way, then he could likely stay at his current side until the end of the season. As reported by the South Wales Argus, Cooper himself is keen to stay on at Newport – which is no surprise considering how well he is doing there.

If he can continue to perform at such a high level for them, then he could certainly help them in their bid for a play-off place in League Two this season.

The Verdict

Ollie Cooper is thriving at Newport – so it would be stupid by Swansea to recall him and not play him in the winter window.

If Swansea do plan to utilise him and give him gametime, then they could certainly benefit from bringing him back to the Liberty Stadium. He can score goals and setup his teammates, so he could be a valuable option for them to have in the second half of the season.

However, if Russell Martin was to bring him back and merely sit him on the sidelines, then it would be of no benefit to anyone. Sure, the Swans would have an extra face they could turn to in their squad if they needed one but Newport are giving him regular football and he is producing the goods – so surely it would be better for his development to let him stay and keep playing.

If Cooper plays for Newport for the rest of the season, he could also play a part in a play-off push – and that could further work wonders for his development as a player.