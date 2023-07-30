Yet another summer of transition is well underway at Swansea City.

Sparked by the managerial departure of Russell Martin to Southampton, new boss Michael Duff has overseen a big shift of change at the club, with both fresh faces arriving and individuals heading out of the exit door.

Josh Key and Josh Ginnelly have both been brought in on free transfers alongside Jerry Yates, who always appeared primed for bigger and better things after his 14 strikes were unable to save Blackpool from the drop last time out.

The loan signings of Harrison Ashby and Carl Rushworth from Newcastle United and Brighton are set to be sealed next week too, while a further arrival in the form in Kristian Pedersen appears equally imminent.

On the other hand, there has been no shortage of departures either.

Controversial frontman Michael Obafemi's stay at Burnley was automatically made permanent upon their promotion to the Premier League due to a contractual clause in the initial loan move that brought him to Turf Moor, and Morgan Whittaker has also made a temporary stint a long-term one after signing on at Plymouth Argyle, albeit under different circumstances.

The versatile attacker lit up League One during the first half of the season and was brought back by Swansea to only seldom feature in the side, so it is no surprise to see him reunite with Steven Schumacher, whereas Kyle Joseph has moved on to Blackpool and Ryan Manning and Joel Latibeaudiere have both found new clubs in Southampton and Coventry City following the expiration of their Swans deals.

And Swansea now look primed to bid farewell to yet another player in the form of Olivier Ntcham.

Swansea City's Olivier Ntcham to join Samsunspor

According to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, an agreement has been completed to bring the midfielder over to Turkey to join newly-promoted flight outfit Samsunspor.

It is believed that the 27-year-old will be in Istanbul on Wednesday to sign a contract with his new side, who have also acquired Marc Bola from Middlesbrough.

Ntcham's deal at the Swansea.com Stadium was set to expire next summer after he agreed a three-year contract to join from Celtic in the summer of 2021.

How much of a blow is Olivier Ntcham's transfer exit for Swansea City?

Though the risk of losing Ntcham on a free has since been eradicated, it nonetheless remains a significant blow for Swansea moving forward.

A genuine goal threat from midfield, the former-France and Manchester City youth star found the back of the net on eight occasions last season, a tally that was only trumped in West Wales by perennial hitman Joel Piroe.

And while Ntcham was not always as consistent as supporters may have liked, he still brought a range of qualities to the table that proved advantageous to the Welsh club across his two seasons.

Capable of playing in either central or attacking midfield or in wide areas, Ntcham combines positional and tactical flexibility with supreme ball-carrying ability and the knack of producing moments of brilliance, as evidenced by seven of his total twelve Swansea goals coming from outside the area.

Amid Jamie Paterson's decline from the 2021/22 campaign, the only attacking presence in Duff's midfield at the moment is young playmaker Oli Cooper, who evidently has his qualities but the strain of a lack of depth may turn out too burdensome for the 23-year-old at the moment, meaning that they must act quick to fill Ntcham's void.