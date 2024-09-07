Premier League sides West Ham and Bournemouth are both showing an interest in Swansea City midfielder Azeem Abdulai.

That's according to a report from TeamTalk, who say that a number of clubs are keen on a potential deal for the 21-year-old.

The transfer window only closed last week, following an eventful summer of business for clubs across the country and beyond.

However, plans will already be being put in place for when the market reopens again at the turn of the year in January.

Now it seems as though Abdulai is one player who could be a target for other clubs, come that time when signings can be made again.

Top-flight duo targeting Swansea City man

The midfielder first moved to Swansea in 2021, when he joined from the youth setup at Leicester City.

After making his senior debut in the EFL Cup in the 2022/23 campaign, Abdulai then amassed a handful of appearances for the club last season.

He has since become a regular feature for Luke Williams' side at the start of the current campaign, while also scoring his first goals for the club.

Now it seems as though that is already starting to attract interest from elsewhere, with this latest update claiming that West Ham and Bournemouth are both keen.

It is thought that the two clubs have had scouts regularly watching Abdulai recently, amid interest in him from a number of clubs.

Swansea though, are said to be desperate to keep the midfielder at the club, with two years remaining on his current contract.

That secures his future with the Welsh side until the end of the 2025/26 season, giving them some scope to negotiate any offers that come in for him in January.

Azeem Abdulai senior Swansea City record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 1 0 0 2023/24 10 0 1 2024/24 5 2 0 As of 7th September 2024

So far this season, Swansea have won one and drawn one of their four league games so far, putting them 16th in the early standings.

They are next in action after the international break on Saturday 14th September, when they host Norwich City at the Swansea.com Stadium.

No surprise to see interest in Azeem Abdulai

The fact that clubs seem to be taking an interest in Abdulai already is arguably something that does indeed make sense.

It has been a tough start to the season for the 21-year-old, who has often found himself playing out wide, rather than in his more natural central role.

Even so, he has still managed to make something of an impact in front of goal, showing the level of potential he possesses.

Indeed, at 21-years-old, there is still plenty of time for him to improve even more, and become a big asset for any potential suitors.

Swansea though, will understandably not want to let him go for the same reasons, meaning there could be something of a battle for his signature come the January window.

There will though, be just 18 months remaining on his contract come the January window, and so at that point the Swans may find themselves under pressure amid this interest from elsewhere.

Indeed, the chance to play in the Premier League would no doubt appeal to Abdulai, and so it could be a nervous period for Swansea, when it comes to the future of one of their young prospects.