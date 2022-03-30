Swansea City player made available for transfer

Swansea City defender Ryan Bennett has been made available for a move away from the club ahead of the summer transfer window, as per a report from Wales Online.

The 32-year-old has been a semi-regular figure for the Swans since his arrival back in October 2020, making 28 league appearances during a promotion-chasing 2020/21 campaign as the club continued to thrive under the stewardship of Steve Cooper.

He has continued to play a part under successor Russell Martin, though he has only taken part in 18 second-tier games, failing to put together a long streak of first-team appearances as he has found himself in and out of the squad.

And his game time from now until the end of the season could be limited by the presence of the likes of loanee Fin Burns, Ben Cabango and Kyle Naughton, with Ryan Manning also able to fill in as a centre-back if needed.

This has placed questions marks over his future at the Swansea.com Stadium, though he won’t be a free agent in the summer with his contract in Wales not expiring until 2023.

Nonetheless, he could be available for a cut-price fee when the next transfer window comes along with the player thought to be ‘up for grabs’ if an official bid is launched for his services.

The Verdict:

If Martin is to be successful at Swansea, he needs his own players to come in and make his system work, so it makes sense to offload some of his existing players who aren’t in his plans to make room for others.

Jake Bidwell was one man who clearly wasn’t part of his plans and it was probably a good move for all parties in January when he linked up with Coventry City, with the left-sided planning not exactly suiting a wing-back role.

Jay Fulton could find himself in a similar situation when the summer comes along, with Flynn Downes and Matt Grimes being preferred as midfield options despite the 27-year-old playing an important part for the Swans when former boss Cooper was at the helm.

In terms of Bennett though, officials at the club will need to be prepared to accept a very low fee for his services considering he will only have 12 months on his contract at the end of this term and the fact no one will pay big bucks for a 32-year-old second-tier defender.

A move away would be the best option for the player though, because he deserves to be playing Championship football regularly and securing a fresh start elsewhere may enable him to do just that.