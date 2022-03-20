Swansea City player emerges on Leeds United transfer radar

Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes has emerged as a transfer target for Leeds United if they lose Kalvin Phillips this summer, according to The Times.

England international Phillips is being linked with a mega-money move to Aston Villa and if such a move goes through then the Yorkshire outfit will need a replacement holding midfielder.

And the recruitment team at Elland Road have reportedly identified Downes as a viable alternative following his performances for the Swans in the Championship this season.

Downes only became a Swansea player this past summer, joining the Welsh side from League One Ipswich Town for a fee of around £1.5 million with potentially an extra £500,000 in future add-ons.

The 23-year-old has featured 31 times under Russell Martin in the second tier this season and is Swansea’s primary defensive midfielder who averages 4.63 interceptions per game in 2021-22 (per Wyscout).

Downs also keeps things ticking in the middle with 71.47 passes per match – with a success percentage of 94.5 – whilst also averaging 6.37 passes into the final third per game, with 88.5 of those being successful.

The Verdict

Even though Downes has been at Swansea for less than a full season, he’s clearly making an impression on opposition scouts.

Downes does the simple things well and in Russell Martin’s side, his job is to be the deepest midfielder and break up play and move it along – which is why he has such a high pass completion rate.

There’s no reason why Downes cannot progress even further into the top flight – Phillips did it with ease at Elland Road and he’s being linked with mega-money moves now elsewhere.

Downes wouldn’t be a flashy addition to Leeds’ squad by any stretch of the imagination – he would be an effective one though but Swansea will likely not give him up on the cheap.