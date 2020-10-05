Swansea City player departs as transfer agreement is secured

Swansea City have confirmed that Kristoffer Peterson has left the club, with the winger joining Fortuna Dusseldorf on a permanent deal.

📝 #Swans winger Kristoffer Peterson has joined Fortuna Dusseldorf for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance. Good luck, Kris! 👉 https://t.co/1qtkn8Zlbu pic.twitter.com/kbIy1wqYHy — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) October 5, 2020

The 25-year-old has struggled to make an impact in Wales since joining from Dutch side Heracles and he departs having scored just one goal in 12 appearances.

However, his exit has proved to be controversial, with boss Steve Cooper revealing that he was told to not include Peterson in his match day squad for the win over Millwall on Saturday – something he wasn’t best pleased with.

That was to avoid a potential injury ahead of this move and the Swans announced on their official site this afternoon that the Swedish winger has completed a move to the Bundesliga II outfit.

Whether the Swans can find a replacement for Peterson remains to be seen but they do lack depth in the final third as they look to push for promotion this season.

Even though the international transfer deadline for clubs is tonight, any domestic deals can be completed up until October 16.

The verdict

This is a deal that just hasn’t worked out, with Peterson not making the impact he would’ve wanted in the Championship, although he could argue that he wasn’t given enough chances to impress.

Obviously, the fallout from Saturday suggests that Cooper isn’t behind this sale and that has to be a worry because the board shouldn’t be sanctioning transfers he doesn’t agree with.

They now have 11 days to secure a replacement and one or two new faces could be needed to help this squad ahead of what will be a busy few months.

