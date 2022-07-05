Swansea City player dealt major blow

Swansea City midfielder Liam Walsh has been dealt a significant blow early in pre-season after rupturing his achilles in a friendly match against Haverfordwest.

The 24-year-old is set to be out of action for a number of months and could have potentially ended his chances of securing a move away from the Swansea.com Stadium this summer, having not been a regular in the club’s squad in recent times.

Walsh joined last summer on a three-year contract following his release from Swansea’s Championship rivals Bristol City, but made just five league appearances in the first half of the 2021-22 campaign and spent most of his time on the bench.

Seeking more minutes, Walsh joined Hull City on loan for the remainder of last season in January, but appeared just three times as his season ended in a whimper.

Walsh will have been seeking a clean slate following his return to his parent club, but following his injury, Swans assistant head coach Matt Gill has outlined what will happen next for the midfield maestro.

“It is so unfortunate because Walshy was in a brilliant place and had come back in really good shape,” Gill told the club’s official website.

“He was training and playing well. It is a really tough one for us to take, as it obviously is for Walshy.

“He is going to have some surgery on his Achilles.

“We will make sure he gets looked after properly and he gets the care and attention he deserves and needs.”

The Verdict

With Flynn Downes reportedly on the verge of a switch to Crystal Palace, a gap in Russell Martin’s midfield is set to open.

Whilst Joe Allen will probably arrive back at his former club, his age means he probably won’t play every game, so Walsh would have been an ideal squad player to come in and potentially make an impact.

Now though that won’t be the case for at least four or five months, with a ruptured achilles being a very serious matter.

It will be a major frustration for Walsh, but also for Russell Martin as well, who will have been hoping to see Walsh put his best foot forward in pre-season to stake his claim.