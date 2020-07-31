Swansea City player completes Liberty Stadium departure

SC Heerenveen have completed the signing of Swansea City goalkeeper Erwin Mulder on a two-year deal, according to BBC Sport.

Mulder was used as a back-up option for Freddie Woodman for the majority of the 2019/20 campaign, with the Newcastle United loanee becoming a key player for the Swans.

But an injury to Woodman shortly after the season’s resumption saw Mulder make his first appearances of the season, with the 31-year-old featuring four times in the league and twice in the play-offs.

The ultimate Swansea City end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

1 of 14 Which Swansea star left the club on the eve of the 2019/20 season? Daniel James Leroy Fer Oli McBurnie Wilfried Bony

Swansea’s season is now over after losing to Brentford in the semi-finals over two legs – as is Mulder’s time at the Liberty Stadium.

BBC Sport have reported that Mulder has completed a move to SC Heerenveen, with the Dutchman putting pen to paper on a two-year deal upon the expiry of his contract in South Wales.

Mulder joined Swansea from Heerenveen in 2017, making 33 appearances for the Swans across all competitions.

Swansea will now be looking to regroup and go one step further in their quest for promotion next season, with the club looking to keep hold of key players such as Joe Rodon and Andre Ayew.

The Verdict

This was inevitable really.

Mulder hasn’t featured much for Swansea this season and was back-up to Woodman, and with his contract at the club running out, it would have been bizarre if they offered him a new contract.

A move back to his home country and his former club is good for him on a personal level, but it never really worked out for him in English football.