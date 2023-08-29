Swansea City could be a busy club in the final few days of the summer transfer window - and that isn't just restricted to players arriving at the South Wales outfit.

The Swans have plenty of cash in the bank now thanks to Joel Piroe's sale to Leeds United, and there is also Nathan Wood who is being heavily linked with a reunion with Russell Martin at Southampton as well.

Having only picked up two points out of a possible 12 though, new head coach Michael Duff is in need of bolstering his squad in multiple areas ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline, but he's likely to lose another player from his first-team squad in the coming days.

According to a report from the BBC, Swansea goalkeeper Steven Benda is set to depart the club, which is perhaps not unexpected as he would not be first-choice this season when he recovers from a knee injury, having been shuffled down the pack by the arrival of Carl Rushworth on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

However, Benda is actually getting a move upwards through the English football pyramid as he is set to complete a move to Premier League outfit Fulham.

Ian Mitchelmore reported the Cottagers' interest in the German stopper earlier in the transfer window, and it looks as though Marco Silva has now acted on that with a move to bring the 24-year-old to west London as another backup option to Bernd Leno.

How has Steven Benda fared for Swansea City?

Benda arrived at Swansea in 2017 from 1860 Munich in his home country of Germany, signing as a development squad goalkeeper at the age of 18.

He experienced his first taste of senior football though in 2019 when loaned out to Swindon Town of League Two, who he played 27 times for in the 2019-20 season before returning to South Wales to be a part of Swansea's first-team squad.

Having played five times in the first half of the 2021-22 campaign for Swansea, Benda was loaned out to divisional rivals Peterborough in January 2022 and impressed for Posh until breaking his finger, subsequently ending his season early after just 11 appearances.

Benda actually had an extended run as first-choice for Swansea last season from September onwards after Russell Martin dropped Andy Fisher in favour of the German, but in a Championship fixture against Queens Park Rangers in January he suffered a serious knee injury which required surgery and ended his season.

It's unlikely that Benda will be fully-fit still whilst he recovers from the injury that happened just seven months ago, but Fulham have still swooped for his services.

Are Swansea City right to sell Steven Benda?

If Swansea are getting a decent fee for Benda, then it's the right move all around.

Benda did some good things with Swansea last season when he was given a chance in-between the sticks, but with Rushworth arriving this summer on loan he was never really going to get game-time.

Swansea fans probably trust him more than Andy Fisher when it comes to being a second-choice goalkeeper to Rushworth but with less than a year remaining on his current contract and coming off the back of a serious injury, it's good business to be able to get some money for the German.