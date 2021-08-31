Swansea City player closing in on £2.5m exit to PL club as deal reaches advanced stage

Burnley are closing in on completing a move for Swansea City right-back Connor Roberts on transfer Deadline Day with the move now at an advanced stage, according to The Athletic reporter Stuart James.

It was widely reported yesterday that Burnley were registering a strong interest in Roberts as they aim to bring in a new right-back to challenge both Matthew Lowton and Phil Bardsley for a place in their starting line-up.

Football Insider have since reported that Burnley have now managed to agree a fee with Swansea for the defender. That comes with the Swans having made the decision to cash in on the 25-year-old now as he heads into the final stages of his current deal with the club.

Roberts is thought to now be set to hold talks with Burnley over his personal terms and then complete a medical with the Premier League club.

The latest update from Football Insider has revealed that the fee that Burnley will pay for Roberts is around the £2.5 million mark.

That comes with The Athletic reporter Stuart James also reporting that the move to Burnley for Roberts is now at an advanced stage on transfer Deadline Day and should get completed.

The verdict

This update should not come as too much of a surprise with reports yesterday having suggested that there was a strong chance that Roberts would be making the switch to Turf Moor on the final day of the transfer window.

The 25-year-old will be a major loss for Swansea, with the right-back one of the best players in the Championship over the last few seasons and someone that was integral to their back-to-back top-six finished in the league under Steve Cooper.

Roberts has been out injured at the start of the campaign and therefore has not had the chance to play under Russell Martin. However, he would have really suited the way in which the Swans are trying to play this term. It is therefore a real shame that his contractual situation has left them needing to cash in on him now.

For Burnley, this is an excellent potential signing and the fee of £2.5 million could well turn out to be a bargain if he can recover from injury and produce the same sort of form he showed for Swansea in the Premier League.