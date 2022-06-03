Swansea City player chased by League One clubs

Swansea City could let Brandon Cooper depart on loan again ahead of the 2022-23 Championship campaign – and there appears to be plenty of interest in his services, according to Wales Online.

The player was allowed to join Swindon Town last term while they attempted to escape League Two and although he managed only eight league outings, he has clearly done enough to warrant teams from a division higher wanting to snap him up.

He has played in the Championship before for his parent club, making four league appearances last year before his loan move.

That experience could be invaluable to a League One side, with the player already having plenty of knowhow of the Football League because of it despite his age.

He’s never been given a chance in the third tier as of yet in his career, so it appears that the 2022-23 season could be his first crack at that league if Swansea sanction a move.

With so much interest though, there is likely to be a battle to try and seal his signature on a short-term basis over the summer window.

At just 22-years-old, he is unlikely to also play much in the Swansea first-team again and rather than sit on the bench, it would be beneficial for the player to go out and continue to play.

That looks to be a valid option for Cooper here – and although there have been no teams admitting their interest yet, it does look like a deal could be on the cards for the player sometime soon.

The Verdict

Brandon Cooper is still only young yet and has plenty of time to get better and better as a player.

Considering the way Swansea have handled his development to, it could end up paying off down the line.

They’ve given him some Championship experience but have also sent him out on short-term deals too to ensure he keeps getting regular football rather than just sitting on the bench.

Cooper didn’t manage as many games as he probably would have liked with Swindon though but any experience is experience.

Now, it looks like he could be given a chance a division higher for the first time.

Again, that should bring him on leaps and bounds because of the step up in competition.

If he is allowed to play regularly, then it could mean he goes back to Swansea finally ready to play for them on a more frequent basis.