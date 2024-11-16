The January transfer window is just around the corner, and clubs up and down the Championship will be looking to strengthen their squads when given the chance to do so.

Swansea City will be no different, and Luke Williams will be fully aware that some good business in January could be the difference between making the play-offs or fading into mid-table mediocrity.

While the Swans haven't been prolific in front of goal, they've made themselves a really tough side to beat, and if they could strengthen in key positions when the January transfer window opens, there's no reason why they can't target the top six.

However, keeping key players will be just as important as signing new ones, and with that in mind, we've taken a look at what Swansea City's dream January transfer window looks like.

Signing an attacking midfielder

Perhaps the most important bit of business for Swansea City in January will be signing an attacking midfielder, with Williams' side lacking the creativity that Jamie Paterson provided them with over the last couple of seasons.

Swansea have tried a number of players in the number 10 role this season, with Myles Peart-Harris, Ollie Cooper, Liam Cullen and Joe Allen all being utilised there at times, but nobody has really nailed down that position.

Related "Way too good" - Swansea City: Goncalo Franco and Ben Cabango touted to bring in £30m combined FLW has been speaking to our Swansea City fan pundit to find out who the Swans' two best players are, and what price-tags they might carry?

The Swans are the lowest goalscorers in the league, but you feel as if they're not a million miles away from clicking and turning into a side that could mount a genuine play-off push.

Williams' side currently lacks someone who's able to unlock defences with a bit of magic, and you'd have thought that a signing like that would be high on his list of priorities for January.

Swansea have previously been linked with a move for Swedish playmaker Noel Milleskog, both in the summer and for the upcoming January transfer window, and whether it's Milleskog or someone else, a number 10 is desperately needed.

Keeping Ben Cabango and Harry Darling

Ben Cabango and Harry Darling have played every minute in the Championship for Swansea this season, cementing their status as one of the division's best centre-back pairings.

Swansea are the lowest scorers in the division but sit in the top-half of the table thanks to their excellent defensive record, and they've conceded just ten goals in 15 league games this season, the fourth-best record in the league.

Incredibly, Swansea have played 17 games this season in all competitions and are yet to concede more than one goal in a game, showing just how solid they are at the back.

However, the pair are out of contract at the end of the season and there's been no sign of new deals being signed, meaning that they could well attract interest and move on in January.

Losing one, or even both of them, would be a potentially fatal blow to Swansea's play-off hopes, and they must do all they can to tie them down to new deals prior to January.

Keeping Lawrence Vigouroux at the club

He may have only signed for Swansea in the summer, but it wouldn't be a surprise if there were clubs interested in Lawrence Vigouroux, such is the way he's started the season.

It's remarkable to think that the 30-year-old had never played at Championship level previously, and prior to his Swansea debut, his last competitive game came in League Two for Leyton Orient, as he'd spent a season without playing at Burnley.

The Chilean goalkeeper has started every game for Swansea this season, and is one of the main reasons why they've only conceded ten goals, while his distribution has been excellent too.

Lawrence Vigouroux's 2024/25 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 15 Conceded 10 Clean sheets 5 Saves 43 Goals prevented 3.43 High claims 16 Pass accuracy 69.8% Long ball accuracy 45.0%

Not many Swansea supporters would have been aware of Vigouroux before this summer, but he's quickly established himself as by far the best permanent goalkeeper the club have had since relegation to the Championship in 2018.

Williams recently told BBC Sport that he believes Vigouroux could "go to the top", and given his recent performances, it's hard to disagree.

He said: "The way he’s kept the ball out of the net and the way he’s helped the team to build up, he has been exceptional.

"If you look at his career, whatever level he has been at, once he has established himself, he has become a key player for that team and player of the year several times.

"So I’m really optimistic that he’s going to improve, which is exciting because he’s playing so well already. I'm certain he can go to the top."

It's early days in his Swansea career, but Vigouroux may just attract interest in January and Swansea should be doing everything to keep him.