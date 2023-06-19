Swansea City have agreed a deal to appoint Barnsley's Michael Duff as Russell Martin's replacement, according to Football Insider.

Reports emerged on Friday from The Athletic that Duff was now the preferred choice of Swansea to replace Martin, and now things have accelerated over the weekend.

The Swans are on the hunt for a new manager with Martin expected to depart for Southampton, but the move is being delayed by a disagreement over compensation, with the two clubs said to be working on a compromise deal.

The 45-year-old Barnsley chief is the favourite to replace Martin in South Wales, but Chris Davies, who had previously had a spell with the Swans as assistant to Brendan Rodgers, was said to be their first choice, but he is set to join Ange Postecoglou's coaching staff at Tottenham Hotspur.

Nick Mashiter of The Independent reported yesterday that Duff's talks with Swansea were progressing well.

What's the latest with Swansea's interest in Michael Duff?

Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider claims that Swansea have agreed a deal for the Barnsley boss Michael Duff to be appointed as their new manager.

O'Rourke believes those talks have accelerated further since yesterday, he wrote: "They have made contact with Duff and a deal has now been agreed following a breakthrough in talks."

Duff guided Barnsley to a fourth placed finish in League One last season, which culminated in getting to the play-off final last season only to lose to Sheffield Wednesday.

The news comes after Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has reportedly rejected the job, too. Other names that have been linked with the role include: Wigan Athletic's Shaun Maloney, Birmingham City's John Eustace, Oscar Garcia, Carl Hoefkens, Ryan Mason and Nathan Jones, but it now seems that Duff is in pole position.

Will Duff be a good appointment for Swansea?

Duff has been impressive in his short time in South Yorkshire, winning 32 of his 58 matches in charge of Barnsley to give himself a 55.2 win percentage.

Not only that, but he has shown adaptability at Cheltenham Town and Barnsley in terms of playing philosophy, utilising the squad at his disposal into the best system and style possible and understanding their limitations, too.

He would join a long-list of progressive appointments made by Swansea in recent years, and has earned the right to manage at Championship level despite a sharp rise from League Two to the second tier.

Duff should prove to be an excellent appointment by Swansea.