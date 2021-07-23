Swansea City on the brink of appointing Steve Cooper successor

QPR assistant boss John Eustace is set to become Steve Cooper’s successor at Swansea City, according to West London Sport.

Cooper left the Swans earlier this week after two years at the helm, leaving them searching for a new boss with the start of the new season just around the corner.

The South Wales club has moved fast to find his replacement, with links to Eustance – who was in the running to take charge prior to Cooper’s appointment in 2019 – quickly emerging.

It seems the Swans have got their man as West London Sport has reported that Eustace is set to take charge at the Liberty Stadium.

It is understood that Eustace will leave the R’s to take up his new role after their pre-season friendly against Manchester United on Saturday, bringing an end to his three years at the west London club.

The 41-year-old’s only experience in senior management is his two-year spell with non-league side Kidderminster but he’s served under both Steve McClaren and Mark Warburton at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Eustace rejected an offer to take charge of Blackpool last year but is said to still be keen to manage an EFL club, a target he looks set to achieve this weekend.

The Verdict

There’s an element of risk in the appointment of Eustace but you have to credit Swansea for how quickly they’ve moved following Cooper’s exit.

With the start of the season just around the corner it was vital they got their new manager search wrapped up quickly and they’re now set to appoint a coach that it seems they’ve been keen on for some time, which is certainly a positive.

Replacing Cooper is not going to be an easy task, particularly given a number of the key players from last term have now departed.

It’s going to be interesting to see who joins up with the R’s as Eustace’s replacement.