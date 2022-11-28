Swansea City & Newcastle offered transfer hope as Leeds United player update shared

Leeds United are ready to let former Swansea target Cody Drameh leave the club in the January transfer window as he looks for more minutes elsewhere.

The 20-year-old is highly-rated at Elland Road but he has struggled for game time with summer signing Rasmus Kristensen joining Luke Ayling in the right-back department.

That lack of minutes, combined with the fact that Drameh is set to approach the final 18 months of his contract, meant there have been doubts about his future, with the likes of Swansea, Newcastle and Dortmund linked with the player in the past.

And, the Yorkshire Evening Post have confirmed that whilst it’s unclear where Drameh will be going, he is set to depart in the New Year.

With no new contract going to be signed by the former Fulham man, Leeds recognise this is the last chance to get a decent fee for the defender.

Drameh spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at the Swans’ bitter rivals Cardiff City, where he hugely impressed with his all-round game and running ability down the flank.

The verdict

You can understand why Leeds are ready to sell and why Drameh wants to go, so you would expect a January transfer to be inevitable.

For Swansea, it’s a big ask to win the battle for Drameh, if indeed they are still interested, just because of the clubs they could be up against for his signature.

So, it’s one to monitor in the New Year but the obvious advantage is they will be able to offer him first-team football and if this deal can get done would be a massive coup for Russell Martin.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.