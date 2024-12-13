This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Despite recently completing a long-awaited takeover which spelled the end of Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan's turbulent eight years of joint ownership, Swansea City have been encouraged to moderate their January transfer spending.

It's going to be an important window for Swansea, who are currently in the hunt for a top-six place and will be looking to fine-tune their squad in the new year as they seek to continue the momentum. There will naturally be certain expectations pertaining to their activity in the transfer market, with the financial purse strings having been tightened under the ownership of Levien and Kaplan.

The Stateside business duo, along with Jake Silverstein, recently sold their 74.95% stake in Swansea, which has been purchased by chairman Andy Coleman and Brett Cravatt, Nigel Cohen and Briton Morris. Coleman confirmed himself, Cravatt and Cohen now control 77.4% of Swansea's shares, while Morris holds a 14% stake, and the remaining shares are owned by the Swansea City Supporters' Trust.

Coleman also revealed that although more than £20 million will now be injected, there will not be an immediate spending spree in the market, as they are preferring to focus on long-term sustainability, and profit and sustainability rules will also prohibit just how much money they're able to spend.

Swansea City encouraged to be cautious in the January transfer window

We asked our resident Jack Army fan pundit, James Fleming, if he predicted Swans to be splashing the cash following the turn of the year. James echoed the sustainability-based strategy laid out by Coleman, and he wants Swansea to save the bulk of their spending for the summer window to precede a stronger promotion push next time around.

"I think it will be interesting to see how we act in January," James told Football League World.

"Obviously with our new ownership group, they might be looking to spend a large sum of money to prove they're here to help, but it's also about being careful and making sure you still remain sustainable while also spending.

"I think the main aim for us is to keep everyone more than signing as many players as possible. We don't need to go overboard and spend our summer budget in January to sign a few players just to see if we can get into the play-offs.

"I'd rather keep everyone and try and build a better squad ready for the summer, to then add players into that squad for it to become a play-off competing team. So I definitely think we're going to spend some money but I don't think it'll be large sums, and that's the sensible decision to ensure we can remain sustainable and spend more in the summer.

Swansea City's January transfer window should be better than summer 2024

Although James is right to discourage his side from going all-out in the market mid-season when promotion just isn't a realistic objective, they will still be hoping the window plays out better than the summer.

Of the eight signings made by Luke Williams, just two - namely Lawrence Vigouroux and Goncalo Franco - have been genuine successes thus far, although Ji-Sung Eom was encouraging before his injury and Brentford loanee Myles Peart-Harris is picking up from an abject start.

The likes of Zan Vipotnik and Florian Binachini, who were both expected to add star quality to Swans' frontline, simply haven't delivered the goods on a consistent basis, and that's the area of the pitch you would anticipate acquisitions in next month.

Zan Vipotnik's career stats across all competitions, via FotMob, as of December 13 Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 Gorica 1.SNL 17 1 0 2021/22 Maribor, ND Triglav (loan) 1.SNL, 2.SNL 25 11 0 2022/23 Maribor 1.SNL 38 23 0 2023/24 Bordeaux Ligue 2 40 10 3 2024/25 Swansea City Championship 20 3 0

Another striker, for example, certainly wouldn't go amiss, but Swans need to play it safe and sensible in order to steadily progress and eventually return to the top-flight - which will be the ultimate aim under Coleman and co, of course.