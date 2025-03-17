Swansea City headed into the 2012/13 campaign off the back of an incredible first season in the Premier League, in which they finished 11th and looked strong on multiple occasions.

Brendan Rodgers did an excellent job to take the South Wales side to safety and more, but he left in the summer of 2012 for Liverpool, leaving his former club managerless.

Danish legend Michael Laudrup took over the vacant role on a two-year deal and quickly got to work in improving the squad ahead of the new season, bringing in the likes of Chico Flores, Ki Sung-Yeung and Pablo Hernandez.

However, the addition of a relatively unknown Spanish striker for £2m from Rayo Vallecano proved to be one of the best that Swansea made during their Premier League tenure and he is remembered as a club legend to this day.

Michu made an instant impact at Swansea

The Swans needed a star to shine brightly to help push the team towards a top-half finish in their second Premier League campaign, and Michu proved to be that from his debut.

He scored twice against QPR while also picking up an assist in a 5-0 win at Loftus Road as his new team went to the top of the table following a 3-0 victory over West Ham United the weekend after in what was a superb start for Laudrup and his new Spanish number nine.

Another goal against Sunderland followed as the then 26-year-old made it four goals in his first three appearances in the top flight.

Michu was sensational, playing in a second striker role, and he was able to dictate Swansea's attacking play with a level of control that had not been seen at the Liberty Stadium for some time.

While his team's form dropped slightly, he continued to find the back of the net, ending 2012 with 13 goals in the league - including a brace against Arsenal in a 2-0 win at the start of December.

While Swansea were not able to challenge for the European spots, they were holding strong in mid-table and it looked as thought they were going to be able to improve on their 11th place from the year before.

Michu continued to score goals in the Premier League as Swansea lifted the League Cup

2013 proved to be another strong year for the Swans but Michu struggled to have the same goalscoring impact straight away, and it took until February for the Spaniard to score once again.

Nevertheless, another brace and assist against QPR saw his team rise to seventh in the Premier League table and there were strong hopes that the club could push for a top six finish.

While their dreams of earning European football in the typical way quickly died off, Swansea were having an excellent League Cup campaign and after beating Barnsley, Crawley Town, Liverpool and then Middlesbrough, the semi-finals awaited them.

Two legs against Chelsea stood between the Swans and a return to Wembley Stadium, with Michu helping his side to a 2-0 aggregate lead heading into the second game with the Blues at home.

They held out to make it to the final, where they beat League Two side Bradford City 5-0, earning the South Wales outfit their first major trophy on the club's finest day.

Michu Swansea City 2012/13 stats by competition (TransferMarkt) Competition Apps Goals Assists Premier League 35 18 3 FA Cup 2 1 - League Cup 6 3 2

Michu continued to score goals in the Premier League as Swansea finished 9th, but his second season failed to live up to expectations and he departed at the end of the 2014/15 campaign following a difficult loan spell at Napoli, with supporters opting to remember his incredible first year.