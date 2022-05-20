Swansea City near transfer agreement with Arsenal starlet

Swansea City are in advanced talks to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Remy Mitchell, as per a report from Football Insider.

The young Gunner sees his contract at the Emirates Stadium expire next month, with the Swans eager to strike an agreement before the summer transfer window opens.

Progressing through the ranks with the Premier League outfit, Mitchell has reportedly been on the radar of several clubs as his contract has ticked down.

Predominantly operating within the club’s U18 set up this season, Mitchell has also been in and around the U23 squad.

Appearing 19 times in the U18 Premier League, the young goalkeeper managed to keep six clean sheets, conceding 27 goals in the process.

Showing excellent promise within the Arsenal academy, Mitchell first featured for the club’s U23s when he was still at school.

The verdict

Keen to strike an agreement with the 18-year-old before the summer transfer window opens, it would appear that Swansea are in a strong position when it comes to securing a deal for Mitchell.

Given his rise in the academy, it is no surprise that the Swans are not the only side currently in pursuit.

Likely to continue his development within the club’s academy, a move to Swansea could be perfect for his development, with the path looking a lot clearer to a first-team football.

Should a move to South Wales come to fruition, then it will be an excellent learning curve, especially with Russell Martin placing a lot of faith in some of his squad’s more youthful players.