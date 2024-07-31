Hibernian are chasing the signing of Swansea City forward Mykola Kukharevych this summer, in what would be a reunion with the Ukrainian if a deal were to be done.

According to the Edinburgh Evening News, the Scottish Premiership side have set their sights on the 23-year-old.

The forward previously enjoyed a stint on loan with Hibs during the 2022/23 campaign, where he contributed five goals from 15 league appearances.

Kukharevych featured 10 times in the Championship last year for Swansea, with all appearances coming as a substitute, and the striker has a contract until the summer of 2026, giving Luke Williams no immediate need to cash in if the club don't want to.

Mykola Kukharevych - Swansea City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 10 (0) 0

Mykola Kukharevych transfer latest as Hibernian plot reunion

New Hibs manager David Gray is searching for options to improve his attacking options for the upcoming campaign.

The Swansea striker has reportedly been placed on a long list of targets ahead of the new Premiership season.

Gray was a part of the backroom staff during Kukharevych’s previous stint at the club, which was in Lee Johnson’s time in charge as manager.

It is believed that he was impressed by the player before he ultimately made the switch to Swansea in the summer of 2023.

However, Kukharevych is just one of several targets being looked at and there are no guarantees that a transfer will come to fruition.

The Scottish club are hoping to get a deal over the line prior to their opening game of the new season against St. Mirren this weekend.

However, it remains unclear whether the Welsh outfit will cash in on the player just 12 months after signing him on a permanent basis from French side Troyes.

Kukharevych struggled for game time last season, but could still be of use to Luke Williams’ squad for the upcoming Championship term.

His lack of regular minutes could open the door to a sale, but no concrete decision has yet been made over his future.

Swansea City’s 2024 summer transfer business

Swansea have already signed Goncalo Franco, Lawrence Vigouroux and Ji-sung Eom this summer.

Williams will be hoping that his squad will be capable of improving on the team’s 14th place finish in the table last year.

However, they will have to do so without key figure Nathan Wood, who departed for Southampton following their promotion to the Premier League.

Swansea have until 30 August to finalise any remaining transfer plans before the market shuts for the remainder of the calendar year.

Williams’ side will get their campaign underway with an away trip to Middlesbrough on 10 August.

Swansea City should take opportunity to cash in on Mykola Kukharevych

Given the lack of promise Kukharevych showed last season, the club should take the opportunity to cash in on him this summer.

Kukharevych has clearly failed to impress Williams, with his last appearance for the team coming against Ipswich Town in February, and plenty of time has been spent on the bench in South Wales for the striker.

He enjoyed a much greater spell with Hibs while on loan there, so returning to Scotland could be what he needs at this stage of his career.

If Swansea can get any kind of fee for him, then that could prove a solid piece of business for one of their many underwhelming arrivals from last year.