Over the last couple of years, Swansea City have represented instability and inconsistency in many avenues.

Progressive and popular manager Russell Martin has come and gone, hierarchal difficulties have cast a cloud in West Wales and Swansea, despite their valued, aesthetic brand of football, have struggled to acquire the all-important consistency to build upon fits and starts and reignite their status as a side capable of battling for promotion.

Numerous player departures have only added to what is, by and large, an unbalanced environment, however, there has been one constant within that in the form of Joel Piroe.

The striking sensation joined the club in the summer of 2021 from PSV Eindhoven and has stamped down his authority on the Championship ever since, scoring 22 times in his first season and 19 in the one just gone, all the while displaying positional and creative qualities that ensure his influence on the team expands beyond the art of goalscoring.

Adept as either a striker or a number 10, it is extremely difficult to contest Piroe's status as one of the very finest forward players in the division - and that includes the assembly of attacking options that the newly-relegated clubs from the Premier League possess, too.

But, when a team is not doing well while one standout player is, the rumour mill often tends to go into overdrive and suitors naturally present themselves, and the norm has been no different down at Swansea this summer.

What is the latest situation with Swansea City's Joel Piroe?

Indeed, as per WalesOnline, the Dutchman has been subjected to interest from Atalanta, Leicester City, Leeds United and even Southampton, with Martin keen to reunite with his chief marksman should South Coast departures be sanctioned first.

And while such interest felt inevitable, it has been amplified following a critical update from the same report detailing that Piroe, who has just one year left on his current Swans deal, has illustrated that he has no desire at all to renew terms with the club, as a departure appears increasingly imminent.

Naturally, new manager Michael Duff and the head honchos at the Swansea.com Stadium will be urging Piroe to stay on beyond next summer, although with the pedigree of his admirers and the magnitude of his own performances ever since arriving, such a prospect seems unlikely at this stage.

Last summer, Swansea had placed a £20m price tag on Piroe's signature, but that figure will most likely decrease somewhat when their valuation is pitched due to the need to sell to avoid losing an asset for nothing.

Who should replace Joel Piroe at Swansea City?

Striker Jerry Yates may appear a pre-sought replacement having arrived from Blackpool off the back of a 14-goal haul in Lancashire, however, there are few notable parallels between his footballing profile and Piroe's.

Alternatively, their best option could be drawn from Bristol Rovers, where Welsh forward Aaron Collins has just concluded the most productive campaign of his career to date.

Although the contributions did dry up somewhat towards the tail-end of the term, Collins' total outlay of 16 goals and 11 assists cannot be ignored as he even scooped the League One Player of the Season award, beating off commendable competition from Barry Bannan and Jonson Clarke-Harris.

It is even more impressive given that he performed so productively for a side that finished in 17th position, outperforming higher-profile players for higher-quality teams right at the top end of the third-tier table.

Crucially, though, Collins is also a versatile operator in the final third and can play up top, out wide and as an attacking midfielder due to his dynamism, match intelligence and dual ability to win possession high up the pitch and craft chances for others - all of which are qualities within Piroe's weaponry.

Hailing from Newport, talk has often emanated surrounding a potential call-up to the Welsh national team for Collins, an opportunity that he has described as a "dream come true".

Controversially, that prospect is yet to happen for the 26-year-old, whose only Red Dragons experience to date has come at age-group level, though a move to the Championship would increase the likelihood exponentially, as would turning out for a Welsh club too, no less.

And that will ultimately hinge upon just how much Joey Barton budges, with the Rovers boss going on record back in May to warn that the £4m fee that Burnley paid for Scott Twine from MK Dons last summer would be the "starting point" for any suitors looking to engineer a deal, suggesting that the Gas' valuation is well above that figure.

That would usually provide a stumbling block for Swansea given their tight financial budget year after year, and while they are likely to get less for Piroe than they would have wanted, they should still look to reinvest part of that sum to prize Collins back over the border ahead of the upcoming campaign, where new manager Duff will be looking to revamp the side and push to at least a top-half finish.

He will even be familiar with Collins from his time managing Barnsley in the third-tier last time out, and acquiring the Welshman could prove his finest capture at the Swans helm to date.