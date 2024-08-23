Swansea City centre-back Harry Darling is into the final year of his contract at the Swansea.com Stadium, and if his early performances this season are anything to go by, he won't be short of interest in the coming months.

Darling joined Swansea from MK Dons in the summer of 2022, and while he's been a good signing, this could be a real coming of age season for him in south Wales following Nathan Wood's departure.

The 25-year-old signed a three-year deal with the club two summers ago, and Swansea must get him tied down to a long-term contract in the near future, to avoid a repeat of the mistake they made last year.

Swansea City must avoid a repeat of Ryan Manning's move to Southampton

Swansea were in a similar situation to the one they're in with Darling now two seasons ago with Ryan Manning, who saw his contract expire at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Irish international had been one of Swansea's star performers since Russell Martin came in ahead of the 2021/22 season, and there had been a clamour to see him rewarded with a new long-term deal which would have kept him at the club past the summer of 2023.

However, whether it was down to the club or the player, a new deal was never signed, and Manning departed in the summer of 2023, leaving on a free transfer to reunite with Martin at Southampton.

Swansea can't afford another repeat of that situation with Darling, and hopefully, the club have learned their lessons from Manning's situation two years ago, with Joel Latibeaudiere also departing in similar circumstances, sealing a move to Championship rivals Coventry City.

Losing two important players like that on free transfers, especially to fellow Championship clubs, was a huge blow for Swansea, and they should be doing everything in their power to ensure that Darling remains in SA1 past next summer.

Of course, Swansea can't force Darling to sign a new deal, but supporters will hope that discussions are ongoing, and had the 25-year-old made it clear that he didn't want to sign a new deal, the club should have been looking to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

Given what they went through with Manning and Latibeaudiere, two more than capable Championship players, it would be inexcusable if it were to happen again with Darling, and this is something Swansea desperately need to avoid.

Harry Darling could become a real asset for Swansea City

If he were to sign a new deal, Darling would become a huge asset for Swansea, and it would give them some long-term security over his future.

This means that if he was to continue improving, they could have the option to sell him for a considerable fee, and he'd be an asset to Swansea, on and off the field.

Harry Darling's senior career Seasons Club 2016-21 Cambridge United 2017 Bishops Stortford (Loan) 2017 Hampton & Richmond Borough (Loan) 2017 Royston Town (Loan) 2018 East Thurrock United (Loan) 2021-22 MK Dons 2022- Swansea City

In recent seasons, Swansea have had to sell to invest, with Nathan Wood leaving this summer, Joel Piroe leaving in 2023 and Flynn Downes leaving in 2022, and Darling looks like he could be one of those players in the future.

This means that losing him on a free next summer would be a huge blow, and at 25, he's only likely to improve in the futrure and become a more-rounded player.

Giving Darling a new contract would be a boost for Swansea given his ability as a player, and it would also give the club the option to sell him if needed in the future.

After their mistakes last summer, Swansea's hierarchy must do everything in their power to avoid a repeat of Manning's contract situation, and keeping Darling at the club would be a timely boost as the transfer window draws to a close.