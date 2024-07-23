Swansea City begin their Championship campaign with a trip to Middlesbrough on the 10th August, and as it stands their squad is still short in a number of areas.

A quick look at Luke Williams' squad shows that Swansea need to add a striker and a goalkeeper to their ranks before the transfer window closes at the end of August, and ideally, this should be sorted prior to their trip to the Riverside Stadium.

These are two of the most important positions on the pitch, and finding suitable signings in these positions should certainly be Swansea's priority in the coming weeks.

The Swans were tentatively linked with a move for Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls earlier in the window, but the link seems to have gone quiet recently.

On paper, a deal for Nicholls looks a good one, and Swansea need to reignite their interest in the shot-stopper with the season just around the corner.

Swansea City should reignite their interest in Lee Nicholls

Back in the middle of June, Alan Nixon reported that Swansea had identified Nicholls, and were at the front of the queue to sign him, but in the month that followed, there seems to have been no further development.

Swansea are in need of a goalkeeper after Carl Rushworth's loan spell came to an end, and it was reported that 31-year-old Nicholls would be available for transfer this summer following Huddersfield's relegation to League One.

Nicholls has a wealth of experience at Championship level, making 115 appearances in the second tier, and he helped the Terriers reach the 2022 play-off final where they were defeated by Nottingham Forest in controversial circumstances.

Lee Nicholls' Huddersfield Town Championship stats - FotMob Season Appearances Clean sheets 23/24 37 7 22/23 28 8 21/22 43 18

He still has two years left on his deal at the John Smith's Stadium, so Huddersfield would certainly want a transfer fee, but their hand may be forced following relegation, and they could be looking to cash in on him.

At 31, Nicholls will presumably want to be playing Championship football this season, and a move to Wales would surely appeal to him.

A relegation on his CV shouldn't put Swansea off a move for Nicholls, and he performed well in a poor side for the most part.

It was only two years ago that Nicholls was a game away from the Premier League, and it would be a great signing should they bring the Liverpool-born goalkeeper to the club.

Swansea have to sign a goalkeeper this summer

As it stands, Andy Fisher is set to be Swansea's number one next season, but the 26-year-old has proven in the past that he's prone to errors.

On his day, Fisher is a good goalkeeper at this level, and his performance in the 0-0 draw against Coventry City during the 2022/23 season showed that, but a basic error in a friendly against Oxford United this time last year led to Michael Duff signing Rushworth on loan to replace him.

It remains to be seen if Fisher can be trusted to be the club's first choice goalkeeper for an entire season. He started the 2022/23 as the club's first choice but was soon replaced by Steven Benda, and only came back in after the German goalkeeper suffered an injury.

Most of the Jack Army would like to see a goalkeeper signed this summer, and given his pedigree as an experienced Championship goalkeeper, Nicholls seems like the ideal signing.

Swansea need to reignite their interest in the 31-year-old as signing a new goalkeeper could be the difference between having a successful season or not.