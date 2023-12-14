Highlights Davies is the perfect fit for Swansea - he understands the club's style of play and what the supporters want.

Despite his lack of experience as a head coach, Davies has developed a great reputation as a coach and has worked with top-level teams.

Swansea overlooked Davies before but bringing him in now could kickstart a bright new era for the club.

Swansea City have endured a miserable campaign so far, with the appointment of Michael Duff one that clearly did not work.

Of course, it’s easy to say in hindsight, but there were several warning signs that the ex-Barnsley chief wouldn’t be the right fit, and that proved to be the case.

To their credit, the board made a swift decision, but there is pressure on the Welsh side to ensure they get this appointment right.

Chris Davies is the perfect fit for Swansea

In the long-term, Swansea will want to get back to the Premier League, and try to replicate the glorious times they enjoyed around a decade ago.

However, that’s a long way away, and it’s about taking small steps to get on the right path - and that starts with appointing a manager who fits the Swansea DNA.

There is a big demand from the Swans’ supporters to play in a certain way, with the style of play given much more weight at the club in comparison to elsewhere.

Chairman Andy Coleman has recognised that, and there is a desire to bring in someone who will encourage a possession-based approach.

And, whilst there are several candidates who fit the bill, Chris Davies appears to be the standout option.

It has been reported the 38-year-old is the top target, but he is currently assistant manager to Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham, and the Londoners are determined to keep hold of Davies, having rejected an approach from the Championship side.

But, that doesn’t mean he will stay with Spurs, and Postecoglou has conceded that they may not be able to stand in his way if Swansea do push through with a move.

Chris Davies is ready for management

The obvious risk to appointing Davies is his lack of experience as a head coach, and that is something that has to be taken into consideration.

Nevertheless, he has developed a great reputation as a coach, and Swansea know all about that.

Davies was part of the backroom team at Swansea when Brendan Rodgers was in charge, which saw him take the club to the Premier League.

Rodgers clearly appreciated his work, as he took him to Liverpool, Leicester and Celtic, with increased responsibility, before Davies was chosen to work with Postecoglou this summer.

The fact the bulk of his career has been spent with Rodgers gives an insight into the style of play that Davies will adopt. It will be about keeping the ball, building the play, and scoring goals. Plus, his time at Swansea means he is perfectly aware of what the supporters want.

Obviously, Davies will need to be his own man as a head coach, but the experience he has picked up in the past decade, at a high level, means he is ready for the next step in his career.

Chris Davies' Coaching Career So Far Years Club 2010 - 2012 Swansea City 2012 - 2015 Liverpool 2016 Reading 2016 - 2019 Celtic 2019 - 2023 Leicester City 2023 - Tottenham

Another benefit for the Swans’ is that they would be getting a young coach who is desperate to prove himself as the main man.

Swansea were interested in Davies this summer, but they overlooked him for Duff.

On paper, it was a decision you can understand, but they’re sure to regret it. However, they can rectify it by bringing Davies in now, and it could kickstart a bright new era for Swansea.