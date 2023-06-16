Swansea City have suffered a setback in their managerial pursuit, as leading candidate Chris Davies is set to join the coaching staff at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Swans are expected to lose current manager Russell Martin as he closes in on the managerial role at fellow Championship club Southampton.

Who has been linked with the Swansea City job?

Despite the fact that Martin hasn’t left his post in Wales yet, there have been a host of names mentioned in terms of taking over at the club.

Davies was said to be a leading candidate for the job, but there was always significant interest from Tottenham, and that seems to be where he is heading.

While Ryan Mason, who is already at Spurs, is another coach who has been linked with the Championship vacancy.

Former USA head coach Gregg Berhalter has also been reported to be of interest to the club's American hierarchy, whilst former Brighton boss Oscar Garcia was linked as well.

The latest name in the frame is Carl Hoefkens, who had a brief stint in charge of Club Brugge in Belgium in 2022.

It has also emerged that Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has rejected the opportunity to takeover at Swansea.

There has been some other noticeable names linked to the managerial vacancy, with Wigan Athletic’s Shaun Maloney, Birmingham City’s John Eustace and former Luton Town boss Nathan Jones all mentioned.

You feel it is the latter that the Welsh club should now be prioritising all their efforts to appoint.

Why Swansea City should appoint Nathan Jones as manager

Jones has obviously had a tricky spell in management recently, and that may put several employers off; however, this Swansea job could be the perfect one that allows Jones to come back into management and build his reputation again.

When you think of Jones, the manager, it is easy to think of his times at Stoke City and Southampton, but it must be acknowledged the fantastic job he did at Luton Town.

He took over a team when he was little known in the managerial world and got them promoted from League Two, laid the foundations for them to be a good League One side, before coming back to the club and helping them survive in the Championship. He then laid the foundations again for them to be a play-off contender and, ultimately, become a Premier League side.

This was all achieved by a club that has a relatively low budget, no matter what league they are in. Jones is, of course, a Welshman, and this may help the 50-year-old as he tries to get back into football.

Swansea are a team that likes to play quick, attacking football, and with their budget not one of the biggest in the league, it could be very wise for them to appoint someone like Jones, even if his style isn't quite what we've seen from the Swans under Martin.

The foundations are there for Swansea to be successful, it just needs a proven manager at this level to come in and help them get to the next step. Jones will be eager to prove his worth, and the Swans getting him might be the best thing they have done in the last few years as they bid to evolve and improve.