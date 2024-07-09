Highlights Jamie Paterson's future with Swansea City remains uncertain as contract talks drag on.

Swansea should consider moving on and signing younger players, as Paterson's reluctance to sign a new deal continues.

Eom Ji-Sung, a 22-year-old South Korean international, could be a potential replacement for Paterson.

Jamie Paterson became a free agent when his contract at Swansea City expired at the end of June, and it remains to be seen whether he'll be a member of Luke Williams' squad next season.

The 32-year-old joined Swansea City on a one-year deal after leaving Bristol City in the summer of 2021, and did enough to earn a two-year contract extension, meaning he was a Swansea player until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Patterson wasn't on Swansea's released list at the end of the most recent campaign, with the club stating: "Jamie Paterson has been offered a new contract to remain with the Swans, and discussions between the club and the player are ongoing."

However, nearly two months on from that and the attacker's future is no clearer, with Swansea back in pre-season training and no sign of Paterson, with the player officially becoming a free agent at the end of June.

Swansea can't wait forever for Paterson to make his mind up, and Williams needs clarity from the 32-year-old in the near future so he knows whether to recruit a replacement or not.

Jamie Paterson is talented, but Swansea City should move on

Despite his age, there's no doubt that Paterson is a very talented player at Championship level, and he actually enjoyed a successful 2023/24 campaign.

The Coventry-born attacker made 48 appearances for Swansea during the most recent campaign, scoring eight goals and registering six assists, a very decent return, and it shows he's a key player in Williams' side.

Jamie Paterson's time at Swansea - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2021/22 38 9 9 2022/23 23 0 2 2023/24 48 8 6 TOTAL 109 17 17

However, he's not getting any younger, and with Paterson seemingly reluctant to sign a new deal in south Wales, it gives Swansea the perfect chance to move on and look elsewhere.

With the two parties in talks over a new deal for nearly two months now, it's safe to assume that the 32-year-old isn't particularly impressed with the terms that Swansea have offered him, but the club can't afford to fork out money they don't have on a player who turns 33 in December.

If the price is right, keeping Paterson is good business for Swansea, but if he's unhappy with the contract being offered, the Swans should let him walk free.

As mentioned previously, Swansea are back in pre-season training, and they can't afford to let this drag on. They need to give Paterson a deadline. If he doesn't sign a new deal by said deadline, they move on to other targets.

Swansea need to be ruthless and can't wait forever for Paterson to make a decision. He's clearly a good player, but no one is bigger than the club, and they can't afford to live beyond their means when it comes to paying his wages.

Swansea should turn their attention to younger targets

Swansea have already renewed the contracts of Joe Allen and Kyle Naughton, so it's clear that Williams appreciates the value of having experienced players in the squad, and it's clear that Swansea want to keep Paterson if the price is right.

However, they could be better off signing a younger player to fill the void that Paterson will leave. The new signing may not be as good as the 32-year-old initially, but the player could grow and improve, and would have potential resale value - something that the former Bristol City man doesn't have.

Swansea look set to complete a deal for 22-year-old South Korean international Eom Ji-Sung, and he can play on the left and as an attacking midfielder like Paterson, so it remains to be seen if he's a replacement for him or not.

These are the types of signings Swansea should be making instead of potentially over spending on players like Paterson, and the likes of Ronald and Ji-Sung could make the club money in the years to come if they continue to improve.

Paterson has been an excellent signing for Swansea on a free and has got them out of some sticky situations, but with the 32-year-old yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal, it's about time they moved on and prioritised signing younger players.