Swansea City must join Middlesbrough in the hunt for permanent Wolves deal after Manning blow: Opinion

Swansea City were dealt a significant blow last month regarding the future of Ryan Manning.

As confirmed in an interview with Wales Online by head coach Russell Martin, the defender is set to leave the club when his contract expires later this year.

An integral member of Swansea’s squad, Manning has produced a host of eye-catching displays on the left-hand side of the pitch this season.

As well as providing nine direct goal contributions in 31 appearances in the Championship, Manning has also made 2.1 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game.

Currently averaging a club-high WhoScored match rating of 7.18 at this level, the 26-year-old is likely to be inundated with offers from other Championship teams in the coming months.

Whereas Swansea’s main priority in the coming months will be to secure positive results on a regular basis, they should already be looking at potential replacements for Manning.

One of the individuals who simply has to be on the club’s short-list is Ryan Giles.

As revealed exclusively by Football League World yesterday, Middlesbrough have already held discussions with Wolverhampton Wanderers over a permanent move for Giles who sealed a temporary switch to the Riverside Stadium last year.

According to a separate report from The Northern Echo, Wolves are believed to be willing to sell the left-back this summer.

If this turns out to be correct, Swansea must enter the hunt for his signature as he could turn out to be an ideal replacement for Manning.

During the current campaign, Giles has demonstrated that he is more than capable of making a difference at both ends of the pitch for Boro.

In terms of his attacking ability, the 23-year-old has provided seven assists for his team-mates in the Championship.

Giles has also impressed in a defensive sense as he has yet to make an error which has led directly to a goal this season and has managed to complete 1.1 tackles per match (according to SofaScore).

Signing Giles would be a good long-term investment by the Swans as he will improve significantly as a player over the course of the coming seasons under the right guidance which in turn will have a positive effect on his value.

Swansea will unquestionably need to act quickly this summer in order to have a chance of completing this deal due to the competition from Middlesbrough.

However, if they convince Giles to join them instead of making a permanent switch to Boro, this would be a significant coup for the Welsh outfit who could go on to reach new heights in the Championship next season with the defender in their squad.

