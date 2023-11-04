Highlights Swansea City may regret selling Morgan Whittaker, who has been thriving for Plymouth Argyle with nine goal contributions in the Championship.

Swansea City have endured a run of hit-and-miss results in recent weeks.

Michael Duff’s side ended September and started October on a high but back-to-back defeats at the hands of Leicester City and Watford put a dampener on the mood.

In their last outing, the Swans got back to winning ways with Liam Cullen scoring the only goal of the game away at Blackburn Rovers and so overall, there is plenty of positivity present across the board.

One mistake from the summer transfer window that the Swansea City hierarchy may be ruing is the sale of Morgan Whittaker though with the winger thriving for fellow Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

How has Whittaker performed for Plymouth Argyle?

Morgan Whittaker was on loan at Plymouth Argyle for the first half of last season and he was a revelation on the south coast.

With nine goals and seven assists to his name come January, Whittaker was unstoppable.

Swansea were acutely aware of the impact he was having as well as they recalled him to the Liberty Stadium in that window.

Argyle went on to win the League One title with a whopping 101 points whilst Whittaker managed a mere 424 minutes upon the return to his parent club.

It was clear that the 22-year-old was never going to be properly utilised by Swansea which prompted the transfer rumours to start swirling. Ipswich Town, Glasgow Rangers and Argyle themselves were the clubs linked with a permanent swoop for Whittaker.

Against the odds perhaps, Steven Schumacher’s side won the race and broke their club transfer record twice by bringing Whittaker and Bali Mumba back onboard after supremely successful loan spells.

So far in the Championship, Whittaker has continued to be a fan’s favourite at Home Park and he has nine goal contributions to his name.

Six goals and three assists has him tied with Ryan Hardie at the top of the Argyle scoring charts and there have been some great strikes in there as well.

Whittaker’s hat-trick in the 6-2 romp over Norwich City is particularly memorable but he also found the back of the net in a huge win over Sheffield Wednesday and then opened the scoring at Portman Road on the weekend in impressive fashion.

There are a number of statistics that show just how brilliant he has been. To name just a couple, he has had the most shots on target in the entire division and is up there for most players dribbled past as well.

Schumacher can’t have asked for much more from Whittaker in the green and white and so Swansea may well be regretting their decision to allow the winger to leave the club.

Are Swansea City missing out?

Prior to the two consecutive losses which were mentioned previously, Swansea drew once and won four times, beating Argyle and Millwall amongst others.

Jerry Yates is the top scorer for the Swans in the Championship with four, two less than the tally that Whittaker has amassed.

Elsewhere, Matt Grimes and Charlie Patino have six and five goal contributions respectively so it has to be said that Duff is getting output from all across the field.

Joel Piroe joining Leeds United late on the window was another blow to their forward line though and so the absence of Whittaker will have been more sorely felt.

Swansea City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Leeds United Permanent (fee involved) Michael Obafemi Burnley Permanent (fee involved) Morgan Whittaker Plymouth Argyle Permanent (fee involved) Steven Benda Fulham Permanent Ryan Manning Southampton Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Coventry City Permanent Oliver Ntcham Samsunspor Permanent Kyle Joseph Blackpool Permanent Brandon Cooper Leyton Orient Loan Andreas Sondergaard Without Club Permanent

With Yates, Jamal Lowe and Jamie Paterson to name a few, Swansea have some very capable attacking players but it remains to be seen if any of them have the technical ability or gravitas that Whittaker boasts.

One has to remember that the Plymouth Argyle man is still just 22 as well having been born in 2001 and so there is still a lot of development to come, he has a very high ceiling indeed.

The Green Army will be keen to see Whittaker continuing to go from strength-to-strength but this will only rub more salt in the wounds of the Swansea fans and officials.