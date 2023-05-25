Swansea City are going to have to usher in a new era with their current head coach Russell Martin on the verge of joining Southampton.

The two clubs will be Championship rivals in the 2023-24 season but Martin has been tempted to St Mary's Stadium after just two years at Swansea, with the ex-Scotland international defender believed to have agreed a three-year deal with the Saints.

Whilst there will be disappointment no doubt behind the scenes at the South Wales club, they must not waste too much time in seeking out Martin's successor.

And one individual who Swansea should very much be sounding out in regards to his availability and his keenness on the upcoming vacancy is Mark Warburton.

What is Mark Warburton's current managerial status?

He may not be managing a club right now, but Warburton is very much employed in football.

Following his departure from Queens Park Rangers last summer after three years of service, Warburton was quickly snapped up by David Moyes, who appointed him as West Ham United's first-team coach.

Warburton had not been an assistant coach since before he became Brentford's manager in 2013 - he was on the Bees coaching staff before getting the managerial gig and prior to that he was coaching at Watford's academy.

Why would Mark Warburton be a good appointment for Swansea City?

Being an assistant is one thing, but many coaches will be of the same thinking that nothing quite compares to being a manager or head coach of a club at senior level.

Being an understudy for Moyes will have been an experience, but if a Championship club comes calling then Warburton will no doubt be considering it, and Swansea have a squad of players ready to work with that Warburton could do good things with.

Of course there is the threat that Martin could come back and try to sign the likes of Matt Grimes and Joel Piroe, but aside from that there's exciting individuals such as Olivier Ntcham, Harry Darling and Morgan Whittaker who could play a big part for the Swans next season.

Warburton coached some top talents in his first managerial job with Brentford, with the likes of Jota, Andre Gray, Scott Hogan and James Tarkowski all improving under his leadership, and when at QPR he got the best out of the mercurial talent that is Ebere Eze before he was sold on for mega money to Crystal Palace.

There is an argument to be had that with Martin being a very young an inexperienced coach when he arrived at Swansea and Warburton being experienced and now 60 years of age, it is two very different types of managers and that it wouldn't make a lot of sense.

However, you get the feeling that Swansea may have to rebuild if Piroe is cashed in on this summer if he doesn't sign a new contract, and Warburton will have his own way of playing compared to Martin - who is pretty much one of a kind - so they're never going to get a perfect like-for-like replacement.

QPR weren't too far off the play-offs in two of Warburton's three seasons and of course he did wonders with Brentford - albeit eight to nine years ago - so he has a track record of improving clubs and he could be the man that Swansea need to push them forwards.