Highlights Southampton's manager, Russell Martin, has shown a preference for signing players with whom he has previous connections, as seen with the signings of Ryan Manning and Flynn Downes from Swansea City.

Southampton made several bids for Swansea centre-back Nathan Wood during the summer transfer window, highlighting their interest in the player.

Swansea should be prepared for Southampton's continued interest in Wood in the January transfer window and may need to secure a new contract for him to maximize the fee they receive if they decide to sell him.

It feels hard to argue against any suggestion that Russell Martin looked to draw on his connections with Swansea City in the summer transfer window, after leaving the Welsh club to join Southampton.

One such move saw left-back Ryan Manning join the Saints on a free transfer, signing a four-year contract on the south coast following the expiration of his contract with Swansea.

Meanwhile, midfielder Flynn Downes, who also previously played under Martin at Swansea, would also move to St Mary's, on a season-long loan deal from West Ham.

However, there were other Swansea links that ultimately did not come off for Southampton during the summer, that also generated a fair amount of discussion.

Which other Swansea players were Southampton linked with?

According to reports, Southampton also made numerous bids for Swansea centre-back Nathan Wood during the summer window, worth up to £10million.

The 21-year-old had only been signed by Martin for the Swans from another Championship side, Middlesbrough, in the summer of 2022.

Following that move, Wood went on to make 43 appearances for Swansea under Martin last season, becoming an important player in his side, and perhaps demonstrating why the latter was so keen to bring him to Southampton.

Ultimately though, no deal for the young defender would materialise before the market closed at the start of September.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

As a result, the 21-year-old has remained at Swansea for now, continuing to be a somewhat regular feature for the club under Martin's successor, Michael Duff.

The centre-back has made a further nine appearances for the Swans this season, and scored his first goal for the club in their 3-2 defeat to West Brom earlier in the campaign.

But despite all that, it certainly seems as though there is a case to be made for the suggestion that Swansea will have to ready themselves for more interest in Wood from Southampton, once the transfer window opens again in January.

Why should Swansea be ready for more Southampton interest in Nathan Wood come the January transfer window?

As Martin showed with his moves for the likes of Manning and Downes back in the summer, he is a manager who likes to re-establish old links with players when doing his recruitment.

That is something that would make Wood an obvious target for him, especially given how strongly the Saints pursued the 21-year-old over the summer.

It is also worth noting that centre-back is an area that Southampton may need to strengthen in the not too distant future.

Both Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Mason Holgate - who has seemingly struggled to settle in at St Mary's so far - are only on loan from Manchester City and Everton until the end of the season, when Jan Bednarek and Jack Stephes will also be entering the final 12 months of their contracts.

As a result, the Saints may soon need to add some depth to their central defensive positions, in the coming months, and bringing Wood in at the turn of the year could make sense for that reason.

Getting that deal done in January would give the 21-year-old time to settle in before the responsibility on him increases in the wake of those departures.

Indeed, bringing Wood in to fill that role, would secure them the services of a player now proven as a reliable operator at Championship level, with the time remaining in his career required to make the development needed to step up to the Premier League, as the Saints will hope he will have to do.

Consequently, it seems as though Wood could be a sensible target for Southampton come the January window, which ought to spur Swansea into action.

The Welsh club are no doubt going to be reluctant to lose a promising and important player, particularly to a Championship rivals such as the Saints.

However, as things stand, the centre-back will be out of contract with the Swans at the end of this season.

That of course, means that January will be their last chance to cash in on him, which could put pressure on Swansea to sell, should Southampton make a bid in January, since losing an asset such as Wood for free in the summer, would also be a significant financial blow.

Since neither selling the centre-back in January to a rival or losing him for free in the summer, are going to be appealing outcomes for Swansea, it means they must surely attempt to secure a new contract for Wood before the window opens.

Doing so would put the Welsh side in a much stronger position to negotiate any offer that comes in for the 21-year-old, and ensure that even if they are unable to keep him, they are able to maximise the fee they receive for him at the very least, helping them to reinvest in their squad while the market remains open.

So with all that in mind, it seems Swansea should be well aware there is a good chance of yet more interest emerging in Wood from Southampton come January, which ought to give them a clear idea of just how to approach the situation around the defender's future, between now and then.