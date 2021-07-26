Swansea City monitoring EFL boss as search for Steve Cooper’s successor steps up

MK Dons boss Russell Martin is under consideration by the Swansea City board as they look to name Steve Cooper’s replacement.

With a deal for John Eustace falling through over the weekend, the Welsh side remain without a permanent boss following Cooper’s exit.

It was revealed today that Jody Morris is a leading contender for the vacancy, but Wales Online have now revealed that Martin is another that the hierarchy are monitoring, with the situation described as a ‘two-horse race’.

Even though the 35-year-old is has only been in charge of the League One side since 2019, which is his first role as a manager, he has established a reputation as one of the brightest coaches in the EFL.

Martin has a clear style of play, encouraging the possession-based, attacking style that Swans fans have enjoyed over the years.

Whoever is appointed will have a big job on their hands, as the new season begins in just 12 days time, with Swansea facing Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in their opener.

21 things every Swansea City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 What year were the club founded? 1892 1902 1912 1922

The verdict

This would be an exciting appointment for Swansea as Martin has a philosophy and way of playing that the fans would certainly get on board with.

As well as that, he has shown he will give youth a chance and he would be hungry to prove himself in the Championship as this would be a great opportunity for him.

However, he has been backed at MK Dons this summer, so taking over Swansea, with their current owners, may not appeal. That, combined with the fact Morris is out of work and available without the need for compensation, must make the ex-Chelsea man favourite.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.