Swansea City midfielder set for somewhat surprising departure

Swansea City winger Bersant Celina is set to leave the club to join French side Dijon according to the Daily Mail.

It is claimed that the Kosovo international has been sacrificed by Swansea boss Steve Cooper as they comply with financial restrictions.

Celina has been with the club since 2018, when he arrived from Manchester City. He has gone on to make 79 appearances for the Swans, both in the Premier League and Championship.

He made 37 appearances in all competitions last term though, but only scored twice, which doesn’t make for the best of reading.

Swansea finished sixth in the Championship table last season, and will be hoping they can win a timely promotion back into the Premier League this season.

Steve Cooper’s side were beaten in their play-off semi-final by Brentford over two legs, and will be eager to get off to a strong start in the race to reach the top-flight.

But it appears as though Celina won’t play any part in that push for promotion, with the Daily Mail claiming that the winger has agreed a four-year deal with Dijon.

The French club finished 16th in Ligue 1 last season, as the 2019/20 season was called to a halt after off-the-field developments.

Swansea take on Preston North End at Deepdale in their first league match of the new league campaign, in what could prove to be a tricky test for the Swans.

The Verdict:

I’m surprised by this.

Although Celina might not have been a regular starter in the Swansea City squad last season, I’m surprised that they’re willing to move him on ahead of the new season.

He was a solid option to have coming off the substitutes bench, but the club are clearly keen to trim the wage bill due to financial restrictions.

This could prove to be the one that got away, as I think we haven’t quite seen the best of Celina just yet.