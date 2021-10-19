Swansea City midfielder delivers Russell Martin verdict

Swansea City convincingly swept Cardiff City aside during the South Wales derby on Sunday afternoon, with The Swans putting in their performance of the season thus far.

It was complete domination by Russell Martin’s side, who limited Cardiff to very little in front of goal.

It was a victory that pushed The Swans up to 17th in the table, creating some distance from the relegation zone.

The hosts have been boasting excellent figures when it comes to possession and passing accuracy this season, but they have struggled to transfer their patient play into consistently carving out goalscoring opportunities.

However, Sunday was the first time where it all seemed to come together.

Speaking to Wales Online, Korey Smith commented on Martin’s approach to football: “Every coach has a different style of play.

“This gaffer has come in, he’s brought his own ideas. It’s something I’ve never in my whole career, some of the ideas he’s thought of, I’ve never really come across before. We’ve used the time in the breaks and time to train. I feel like we’re getting better by the week. We might have a few ups and downs along the way but in the end I think it’ll come.”

The verdict

It took a while for Martin to get it right at MK Dons, but when it did, they were a frightening outfit to come up against and were relentless when it came to causing problems for opposing defences.

Martin has now stepped up a division and did not get a real opportunity with the League One side to flourish.

When he joined The Swans, he was immediately put in a position where he had to start again from the very basics. Adding to that, he was in a higher division, within a side who had seen key personnel depart in the summer.

Martin’s unique style looks like it could start paying dividends relatively soon.