Swansea City midfielder breaks silence after contract dispute

Jamie Paterson has broken his silence after being frozen out of first team action at Swansea City due to a contract dispute.

The attacking midfielder is back in the first-team fold following a contract row with the club and is “looking forward to be back doing what he loves the most” after clear-the-air talks with Swansea.

The former Bristol City and Nottingham Forest playmaker informed the Swansea hierarchy that he wasn’t available for selection due to the way his contract extension was handled.

This was in December and the attacker hasn’t been available since and has been training with the under-23’s while a resolution was being found.

Bids came in for Paterson over the transfer window, including three offers from QPR but Swansea stood firm and the 30-year-old remains a Swan and is now available for selection again following talks with manager Russell Martin.

He posted a cryptic post on Instagram to break his silence, saying: “Looking forward to be back doing what I love most”.

He could feature against Blackburn later today and his inclusion will be a massive boost for his teammates who have struggled to create chances in his absence.

The Verdict

It’s a huge boost for Swansea who have been in rotten form over the last six weeks.

They’ve struggled to create consistently and the absence of Paterson has contributed to that. Star striker Joel Piroe has also struggled as his supply of goals have often come from the 30-year-old’s influence.

Paterson has talent at this level and is a consistent performer, ensuring his future is important as Swansea’s squad should be built around players such as him.