Swansea City, Middlesbrough and QPR eye transfer swoop for Rangers player

There could be a transfer tug-of-war in January with the news that three different Championship sides are all contemplating bids for Rangers defender Jack Simpson, as reported by The Telegraph.

Those three clubs are Middlesbrough, QPR and Swansea. All three sides could consider themselves as potential play-off contenders for the rest of the season – to they’ll all be eager to strengthen their respective squads in the winter transfer window to try and push on and achieve a top six finish.

The trio have now all had their attention drawn to the same player in Jack Simpson and could be set for a battle to try and land the signature of the player before another team does.

The defender has managed just one start so far this year and he managed only four last year, taking his tally to just five for the entirety of his two year stint at the club.

It’s not a lot of gametime for the 24-year-old and with the player experienced in the second tier of English football having played there with Bournemouth, his signature is now an attractive proposition for Middlesbrough, QPR and Swansea.

Even his time at the Cherries was limited to just 12 starts but the centre-back remains in the early stages of his career and has plenty of time to get even better as a player – and with the defender potentially available on the cheap due to his current squad status at Rangers, a move for him could certainly be an appealing proposition for any of the three sides.

The Verdict

Jack Simpson may not have much gametime to his name yet in his career but he is clearly regarded as a talent, based on the sides who have signed him and he has the potential to get even better given regular action.

He isn’t getting that at Rangers, so a move could definitely be the best thing for him.

QPR, Middlesbrough and Swansea would all be attractive landing spots for him.

He could get much more playing time at any of those sides and could further his development if given the chance to leave for one of those teams in the winter window.