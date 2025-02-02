Former Swansea City goalkeeper Michel Vorm has pointed to their win over Chelsea in the semi-finals as arguably the best part of their League Cup success in 2013.

Swansea beat League Two side Bradford City 5-0 in the final of the League Cup, a game that they were clearly expected to win as a Premier League side, but Vorm points to the semi-final success as the most enjoyable win on their road to cup glory.

The League Cup success in 2013 is Swansea's one and only major trophy, and they picked up some notable wins, beating Liverpool away in the round of 16, before sealing a 2-0 win on aggregate against Chelsea in the semi-final.

The Blues were reigning Champions League winners and Swansea went into the tie as underdogs but sealed a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge, before drawing 0-0 in Swansea, sealing a trip to Wembley.

Despite being Swansea's first choice goalkeeper, Vorm didn't play a single minute in their League Cup success, with Gerhard Tremmel afforded an opportunity to play by Michael Laudrup. Despite this, he labelled it "an amazing experience" as the club defied the odds to lift the cup.

Michel Vorm on Swansea City winning the 2013 League Cup

Despite spending nine years in English football, six of them with Tottenham, the League Cup success with Swansea was the only silverware Vorm lifted in the English game, and he compared it to winning the Premier League for a club of the Swans' stature.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World via 888sport, Vorm said: "For us at Swansea, winning the League Cup was like winning the Premier League.

"It was huge for the Club and an amazing experience. Yes, I didn’t play, but for the team and club, it was a huge achievement.

"We had a good squad of players and to win this game (the final) so convincingly as well was great. The semi-final win over Chelsea was arguably even better, beating one of the best teams in England at the time."

League Cup success was a huge achievement for Swansea City

Given some of the sides they'd beaten to reach the final, beating League Two side Bradford City 5-0 was an anticlimactic way for Swansea to win their first ever major trophy, but it was a memorable day nonetheless.

You only have to look at the clubs who have won the League Cup since Swansea to see how seriously it's taken by the bigger clubs, and lifting a major trophy at Wembley will go down as one of the best days in the club's history.

Swansea's 2012/13 League Cup road to glory Date Round Result 28/08/12 Second Round Swansea City 3-1 Barnsley 25/09/12 Third Round Crawley Town 2-3 Swansea City 31/10/12 Fourth Round Liverpool 1-3 Swansea City 12/12/12 Quarter-final Swansea City 1-0 Middlesbrough 09/01/13, 23/01/13 Semi-final Chelsea 0-2 Swansea City, Swansea City 0-0 Chelsea 24/02/2013 Final Bradford City 0-5 Swansea City

Swansea's early days as a Premier League club, particularly Vorm's years, were some of the best seasons in the club's history, and it's a period that is remembered fondly by supporters.

Vorm may not have played a single minute as Swansea won the League Cup, but the fact he has such positive memories shows just how much it meant to the club.