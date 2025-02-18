Former Oxford United boss Des Buckingham is not in the frame to become the new Swansea City manager following the dismissal of Luke Williams.

The Swans opted to sack Williams on Monday, following Saturday afternoon's 3-1 defeat against fellow Championship strugglers Stoke City.

The South Wales outfit have won just one game since the turn of the year, which arrived on 9th February, when they emerged as 1-0 victors at Bristol City thanks to Josh Tymon's goal.

Swansea City's last five results Date Opponent Result 25/01 Norwich 5-1 L 01/02 Coventry 0-2 L 09/02 Bristol City 0-1 W 12/02 Sheffield Weds 0-1 L 15/02 Stoke 3-1 L

However, consecutive defeats at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke spelled the end of the road for Williams, who was first appointed to the role in January 2024.

Journalist Darren Witcoop reported on Tuesday morning that Buckingham was among the contenders to take the managerial reins at Swansea.

But according to Wales Online, Buckingham is not being considered by the Swans as a potential Williams replacement, despite the fact that he is believed to have admirers within the club's hierarchy.

The same report says that the Welsh side are likely to take their time to replace their former boss, which could lead to current caretaker boss Alan Sheehan, who is due to manage the team against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, taking charge of first-team matters for the next few weeks.

Sheehan applied to become the Swans boss on a full-time basis last season, following Michael Duff's departure, and could wish to do so again after Williams' exit.

Wales Online have also revealed that former Middlesbrough midfielder George Boateng is in the frame to become the new Swansea manager, while talkSPORT have reported that the Dutchman is set to be interviewed by play-off chasers Blackburn, after John Eustace left Ewood Park to join relegation-threatened Derby County.

Des Buckingham has previously revealed his admiration for Swansea City

While he was still the Oxford boss, Buckingham told the Oxford Mail last November on Swansea: "I like the club because even when I was a youth coach here or a reserve team coach, whenever you went to Swansea, whether you played their Under-9s, their Under-12s, their Under-15s, their Under-18s, or their first team, they were really clear.

"They’ve got that identity, which is drip-fed throughout their club."

However, despite the fact that Buckingham is fond of the Swans, whose club hierarchy also admire him, it appears as though the former Oxford boss will not be moving to South Wales following Williams' departure.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur assistant coach Ryan Mason is in contention to fill the managerial vacancy left behind by Williams, according to TalkSport, who also report that ex-Southampton boss Russell Martin is not interested in returning to Swansea after being sacked by the Premier League club.