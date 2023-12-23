Highlights Swansea City are still searching for a permanent manager after sacking Michael Duff.

Caretaker boss Alan Sheehan has won two out of four games in charge, including a last-minute victory against Preston.

The club has contacted managers like Will Still and Kjetil Knutsen, showing ambition in their search for a quality replacement.

Swansea City are still searching for a permanent manager, nearly three weeks on from sacking Michael Duff.

Duff was shown the door on Monday 4th December, meaning when the Swans face Southampton on Boxing Day, it will be Alan Sheehan's fifth game as caretaker boss.

Sheehan has somewhat steadied the ship at the club, winning two out of his four games in charge, including a 2-1 win against Preston on Friday night thanks to a 95th minute winner from Jamie Paterson.

Chairman Andy Coleman confirmed that Sheehan would also take charge of the club on Boxing Day as the club look to find the right man.

There's a growing sense of frustration amongst supporters that the club are yet to appoint a new manager. Sunderland, who sacked Tony Mowbray the same evening as Duff have appointed a new man, whilst Stoke, who sacked Alex Neill a week later, have already replaced him.

The next appointment is critical for Swansea if they're to avoid being drawn into a relegation battle.

Reims manager Will Still revealed to Voetbal Primeur that he'd been contacted by Swansea over the vacant head coach's role at the club.

Still also revealed that clubs like Sunderland, Stoke and Lyon all held an interest in him at some point, so it seems highly unlikely that the Belgian-English man would leave Reims to join Swansea.

He said, "Isn't that (interest from other clubs) normal in the football world?

"Sunderland were definitely not the first club that showed concrete interest in me. Since the start of this season, Stoke, Swansea, Lyon and Rennes and a lot of other clubs have contacted me.

This seems an unlikely move, but it does, however, show some much-needed ambition from the Swansea board as they look to recruit a top-quality replacement to replace Duff.

Bodø/Glimt manager linked

Kjetil Knutsen, manager of Norweigan side Bodø/Glimt is a name that has been considered by the Swansea board, according to the BBC.

The 55-year-old has a good reputation in his homeland and on the continent thanks to leading his club to the Europa Conference League group stages in 2021, where his side battered José Mourinho's Roma side 6-1.

Knutsen has been linked with a range of high-profile jobs in the past and was linked with the Brighton job when Graham Potter departed, according to Sussex Live, the Leeds job, according to the Daily Star and the Celtic job according to the Scottish Sun.

It would be a significant coup if Swansea brought the Norwegian to the club, and is another example of Swansea's efforts to recruit a quality manager.

Former Swans assistant linked

Notts County boss Luke Williams told the BBC that he's flattered by the links to the Swansea job but has received no official approach.

Williams was Swansea's assistant head coach under Russell Martin between August 2021-February 2022, but departed the club suddenly, citing family reasons.

Luke Williams' League 2 record with Notts County - Transfermarkt (23/12/2023) P W D L GD Points PPG 23 11 3 9 +2 36 1.57

The 43-year-old was appointed Notts County boss in 2022 and led the club back to the Football League after defeating Chesterfield in the National League play-off final.

The Magpies are currently in the League Two play-off mix after a decent start to the season.

Williams wouldn't be a big name like Knutsen or Still, but he knows the club and plays an attractive brand of football that Swansea fans demand.

There are bound to be plenty of twists and turns over the coming weeks as Swansea finally look to appoint a new manager.