Highlights Chris Davies, Assistant Manager at Tottenham, remains a strong contender for the Swansea City manager position, despite Spurs rejecting Swansea's initial approach.

Swedish manager Jimmy Thelin, who has had a successful tenure at Elfsborg, is being closely monitored by Swansea as a potential candidate for the manager role.

Nathan Jones and John Eustace, despite their impressive CVs, are not in consideration for the Swansea City job at this stage. Jones had a short and unsuccessful stint at Southampton, while Eustace has no interest in a move to South Wales.

Swansea City had won just one of their last eight Championship games when Michael Duff was relieved of his duties.

The sacking of Duff was announced last Monday, and a week later the search for a new gaffer continues. Alan Sheehan took charge of the Swans as Interim head coach and, on Saturday, guided his team to a 2-1 away victory over Rotherham United, with Charlie Patino and Jerry Yates grabbing the goals.

Swansea have struggled for form this season as they find themselves in the bottom half of the table, and Duff's six month spell at the club was rather forgettable.

It is vital that the club choose wisely when it comes to their next manager, in order to climb the table and steer clear of the bottom section of the table. Football League World rounds up all the latest.

Chris Davies remains in the running

It was revealed last week by the Daily Mail that Tottenham had rejected Swansea's approach for their Assistant Manager, Chris Davies, who had only joined the club in the summer following Ange Postecoglu's appointment.

However, Wales Online suggested that Davies remains firmly in the mix for the job, despite Spurs' initial rejection. Chairman Andy Coleman is set to meet potential candidates in the coming days, and the 38-year-old could well be one of them.

Ange Postecoglu will be keen to keep hold of his number two, who he describes as an "outstanding individual", but he appears to be one of Swansea's main priorities.

Elfsborg Manager taken into consideration

As per Football Insider, Swansea are keeping a close eye on Swedish manager, Jimmy Thelin. The reasonably unknown coach has built a strong reputation for himself during his five-year tenure at Elfsborg. His side recently finished runners-up in the Swedish top flight and were level on points with winners, Malmo.

A move to Swansea would be Thelin's first move away from his home country, but it would be an exciting appointment for both the club and the Swede.

Last week, Wales Online confirmed that Nathan Jones was not in the running for the job at this stage, despite being one of the obvious selections. The former Luton, Stoke and Southampton boss departed St Mary's Stadium after just three months in charge, having won just one of his eight matches as manager.

His time at Luton, however, makes his CV look rather impressive for the second tier, and with his obvious Welsh links, it all seemed to make sense.

Elsewhere, former Birmingham manager John Eustace is out of work after being controversially sacked earlier in the season. There is no doubt that many championship clubs will be eyeing him up in the near future, but according to Wales Online, he is not interested in a move to South Wales.