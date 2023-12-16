It is now a week and a half since Swansea City parted ways with former head coach Michael Duff.

Since the club's decision on the 4th of December, there have been plenty of developments in their search for a new boss, too.

Alan Sheehan is currently in charge on an interim basis, and at present, Swansea City sit 17th in the Championship.

The club will surely want a permanent boss in place sooner rather than later, though, and as such, we've collected all the latest news regarding their search below.

There's updates on Shaun Maloney, Chris Davies, and even interim boss Sheehan. Let's get into it!

One name that has been linked with the vacancy at the Swansea.com Stadium is Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney.

However, he has now reacted to those rumours in public, and it does not sound as though he is going to be the club's new boss.

Speaking to the media, via Wigan Today, Maloney recently reaffirmed his commitment to the Latics, saying: "There's nothing whatsoever in that,"

"It was only this morning when someone here mentioned it to me that I even became aware.

"But I'm very happy here...and I just hope the chairman and the owner are happy with me!

"It's just one of these things that happens in football. You get it with players and you get it with managers, but there's nothing to say on it really.

"I really hope I'm here for a long period of time."

Swansea plan second Spurs/Chris Davies approach

Another name linked with the Swans vacancy has been Spurs assistant Chris Davies.

Swansea are said to have made an approach to Spurs, which was knocked back by the Premier League side, who only hired Davies as Ange Postecoglou's assistant in the summer.

Now, though, Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas has reported that Swansea are plotting a second approach.

Whether the answer is any different this time remains to be seen.

The latest update on Swansea City's search for their new boss actually involves comments by the man currently in charge on an interim basis, Alan Sheehan.

The Irishman has so far overseen two matches in charge, taking four points from those. He is also set to be in charge against Middlesbrough this weekend.

Quizzed on whether he would fancy the job full-time, interestingly, Sheehan refused to rule himself out, telling WalesOnline: "I'm quite busy at the moment."

"I haven't had time to think about it but it's gone well for now.

"But so much focus is on tomorrow's game. A lot of preparation has gone into it again and rightfully so. It's the Championship, so your preparation has got to be meticulous. The strategy for the players has got to be as clear as possible so they understand the details.

"That's been the challenge. To do it in such a short period."

Sheehan added: "It's a big decision, because it's a big decision to be the manager of Swansea City and to get this club to where it needs to get to,"

"But I've been kept in the loop.

"Right now it's about focusing on this game.

"Then we'll have a couple of days and then we'll have more answers."

It will certainly be interesting to continue to follow developments at Swansea City in the coming days.