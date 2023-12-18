Swansea City are one of three Championship clubs who are facing up to a pivotal decision for the remainder of the campaign, as the South Wales outfit continue their search for a new boss.

Michael Duff was given his marching orders by the Swans hierarchy on December 4th, just six months into his new job after moving from League One Barnsley in the summer, with his last game in charge being a draw with fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town.

Since then, Interim boss Alan Sheehan has overseen a mixed bag of results. The Swans were victorious against bottom side Rotherham United last weekend, before drawing away to fellow managerless outfit Stoke City in midweek ahead of Saturday's encounter with Middlesbrough, which Sheehan's side lost 2-1.

With that being said, here are the latest updates on the Swans' search for a new man in charge.

Sheehan expected to take the reins for Friday night's clash

With the Swans seemingly not progressing any further in their hunt for Duff's successor, it has been stated by the Lancashire Telegraph that interim boss Sheehan is expected to take charge of the upcoming encounter against 10th placed Preston North End on Friday night.

Prior to the clash with Michael Carrick's side, Sheehan refused to discount himself out of the running for the job, but post-match maintained his belief that those above him will come to a conclusion which rightfully benefits the football club.

"We know where we want to get to as a football club. You see where it's been and you see where we want to get back to. It's a thorough process and I'm sure they'll get the right guy."

Spurs assistant bid falters

One man who won't be taking over at the Swansea.Com Stadium is Tottenham Hotspur's senior assistant coach, Chris Davies.

This was reported by the BBC imminently after the 2-1 defeat on Saturday, stating that the man with previous links to this part of South Wales was at the top of an extensive list of potential candidates drawn up by the board, but the 38-year-old has opted to stay working as part of Ange Postecoglu's backroom team in North London.

However, it's not all bad on the managerial searching front for Swansea supporters and players, as WalesOnline have revealed that sources close to their publication have stated that a number of players are said to be encouraged when it comes to potentially targeting Notts County boss, Luke Williams.

The report goes on to say that an unnamed senior player has also spoken with the powers-that-be, further emphasising the encouragement to pursue a deal for the 42-year-old.

Perhaps this doesn't come as too much of a shock, as the County boss has only spent ten months away from South Wales after departing as Russell Martin's head coach to pursue the main role at Meadow Lane.

Since then, Williams has guided the Magpies out of the National League and they currently sit sixth in League Two, winning 11 of their 22 games so far this campaign.