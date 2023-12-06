Highlights Swansea City sacked manager Michael Duff after less than six months in charge due to their poor position in the Championship table.

Nathan Jones and John Eustace are not candidates for the Swansea job, despite previous speculation and their experience in the Championship.

Luke Williams, the manager of Notts County, is still an option for Swansea and offers an exciting choice with his successful promotion campaign but lacks experience.

On Monday night, Swansea City joined the party of EFL clubs sacking their managers when they parted ways with Michael Duff.

The 45-year-old had been in charge of the South Wales club for less than six months before he got the boot. The Swans are sat 18th in the Championship table, just five points above the relegation zone.

Bottom of the Championship table Pos P Points Swansea 18th 19 21 Millwall 19th 19 21 Stoke 20th 19 21 Huddersfield 21st 19 20 QPR 22nd 19 16 Rotherham 23rd 19 13 Sheffield Wednesday 24th 19 10 Table correct as of Wed 6th Dec 2023

Swansea certainly have the squad to try and avoid a relegation battle, now it's up to them to appoint the right person to lead the club forward.

Nathan Jones not in the running for Swansea job

Whenever a manager in the EFL loses their job, which seems to be happening quite a lot as of late, it must just be that time of the year, the usual suspects of candidates get thrown into the mix.

Jones has been linked with a lot of jobs this season. The former Southampton and Luton Town manager was offered the chance to take over at Rotherham United, but he turned it down, according to Wales Online.

The BBC also linked the 50-year-old with another job in London, this time at Millwall. Instead, The Den's new boss was chosen to be 37-year-old Joe Edwards.

Naturally, with his abundance of Championship managerial experience, Jones was again touted to be a potential option for Swansea, but that doesn't seem to be the case on the club's side. Wales Online reported that: "Club sources have strongly stressed that Nathan Jones is not in the running at this stage, despite him once again being the early bookies' favourite."

Instead, Jones' former assistant Alan Sheehan is expected to take charge of this weekend's game against Rotherham.

John Eustace not interested in the Swansea job

With the start to the season that Eustace and his Birmingham City side made to this season's campaign, few could have foreseen that he would be one of the manager's being touted to takeover relegation-battling clubs in England's second division. The boardroom at St. Andrew's obviously had a different outlook on things, and decided to replace him with Wayne Rooney.

His early season success with the Blues makes him an obvious choice for any team who are in the search for a new boss, but a move to the Swansea.com Stadium doesn't appear to be too tempting to the 44-year-old.

Wales Online reported that Eustace is: "not interested," in the Swansea job. He has turned down the Swans once before, in 2021, leaving the door open for Russell Martin to take over.

Related Grim Swansea City stat shows issue Michael Duff successor will inherit after Leeds United swooped for Joel Piroe Whoever replaces Michael Duff at Swansea City will need to address the goalscoring problem that has been an issue after Joel Piroe's departure.

Luke Williams is still an option for Swansea

Although two of the biggest names of potential candidates now appear to be off the club's list, Williams provides an exciting option for fans to dig into. Wales Online said that his name was one of the earliest to be mentioned.

The Notts County boss got his side promoted from the National League to League Two, last season, in an incredible campaign-long battle with Wrexham AFC. Williams' style of football would certainly suit what Swans fans have been accustomed to seeing over recent years. The major question surrounding him would be a lack of experience.