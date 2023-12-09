It has been an eventful week for Swansea City, who, after a poor start to the season, have finally pulled the plug on Michael Duff's time at the club.

The Championship side announced the news on Tuesday, with the club sitting 18th in the division.

Speaking after that news was confirmed, club chairman Andy Coleman told Swansea City club media: "This was a very difficult decision and one that was given considerable thought and attention."

“I acknowledge that there has been a significant amount of change at the club, both on and off the pitch, during Michael’s tenure. I consistently asked for patience as we gave him time to implement his plans and bring the squad together.

“Unfortunately, we have seen neither the results that we expect nor the progress from the squad that we need. I believe it is now in the best interests of Swansea City to make a change of head coach."

With that confirmed, the club are now searching for a new boss, and there have been plenty of developments of late.

Below, we've discussed the latest reports on the club finding Duff's replacement.

Spurs reject Swansea City move for Chris Davies

One of the news stories to emerge around Swansea City's search for a new manager in recent days revolves around Tottenham Hotspur assistant and ex-Leicester City coach Chris Davies.

It appears that the Championship side had the 38-year-old in their sights as Michael Duff's replacement, but the Premier League side are having none of it.

Indeed, as per the Daily Mail, Spurs have rejected Swansea's approach, with the assistant only having linked up with the club in the summer.

In fact, Davies was reportedly in contention for the Swansea job before Michael Duff was hired.

For now, Spurs don't seem to be budging on Ange Postecoglou's number two.

Swansea City tipped to make second Spurs approach for Chris Davies

Despite the above, some believe that Swansea may not have given up hope of making Chris Davies their new manager.

That is according to Carlton Palmer, who believes that the Championship side could make a second approach to Spurs for Davies' services.

"Swansea will be disappointed at present that they have been unable to secure their top targets," Palmer recently told Football League World.

"I believe they will make a further attempt to lure Davies - who has spent most of his career as a coach under former Swans boss Brendan Rodgers - away from Spurs."

It will certainly be interesting to see if Palmer's prediction proves correct.

New contender emerges for Swansea City job

The most recent news to break regarding Swansea City's search suggests that they may have moved on from Chris Davies.

Indeed, according to Football Insider, the Swans are now considering Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin for their open vacancy.

The report claims that Thelin is on the club's radar after some impressive work in Sweden.

They do face competition, though, with other teams also interested in his services.

Those sides are said to be Belgian club Westerlo, as well as the Swedish national team.

With this news breaking on Friday evening, it will be interesting to see if this story develops further over the weekend.