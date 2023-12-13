Swansea City are still hunting for a new manager after sacking Michael Duff just over a week ago.

Alan Sheehan has taken over the reins as caretaker boss and has done a decent job, picking up four points from his two away games in charge. The Swans won 2-1 at Rotherham United on Saturday, before a late Harry Darling goal rescued a point at Stoke City on Tuesday night.

With games coming thick and fast for the Swans, they'll be desperate to get a permanent manager in as soon as possible to give themselves the best chance of picking up as many points as they can in what's bound to be a crucial period of the season.

Here is the latest news as Swansea City search for a new manager...

Swansea still interested in 'top target' Chris Davies

Spurs assistant boss Chris Davies is said to be Swansea's top target, according to Wales Online.

Swansea approached Spurs last week and the offer was rejected, according to BBC Sport, but Swansea haven't given up hope of getting their man just yet. After Spurs' 4-1 win over Newcastle on the weekend, manager Ange Postecoglou told The Independent that the decision was ultimately up to Davies himself.

He said, “I’ve had a brief discussion with Chris and he knows we’ve got a busy week, so we’ll focus on that.

"He’s an outstanding individual; he’s done some great work with us and great work in the past. It’s not surprising to me that Swansea or other clubs would look at him.

“It’s what you want to be honest. You want good people and when you’ve got good people, they’re going to attract attention. From my perspective, whatever that transpires to, it’s very much in Chris’ hands."

Chris Davies' jobs in football Club Role Year Swansea City Analyst 2010-12 Liverpool Analyst 2012-15 Reading First-team coach 2016 Celtic Assistant manager 2016-19 Leicester City Assistant manager 2019-23 Tottenham Senior assistant coach 2023-

This gives Swansea a glimmer of hope of getting the man who worked with Brendan Rodgers at the club when Swansea won promotion to the Premier League in 2011. Davies was the club's analyst then but went on to become Rodgers' assistant at Celtic and Leicester City before joining Postecoglou's coaching team.

Jimmy Thelin linked as contender

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin has been linked with the vacant role at Swansea, according to Football Insider.

Thelin has been in charge of Elfsborg since 2018 and took them to a second place finish in the Swedish League, level on points with champions Malmo during their most recent campaign.

He's well-regarded within the Swedish game but has never managed a club outside of his homeland.

Caretaker boss Alan Sheehan set for talks ahead of Boro clash

Swansea's caretaker boss Alan Sheehan told Wales Online he'd hold talks with the club's hierarchy ahead of Saturday's game.

Sheehan was unsure whether he'd be in the hot seat for Saturday's game and was awaiting clarification.

"I'm meant to have a conversation tonight, I'll have conversations with them [the hierarchy] and you'll be the first to know.

"My work hasn't really changed. I devote myself to the work that I do. No matter what role I am in for Swansea City, whether it's manager or assistant, my work doesn't change. I want the best for it."