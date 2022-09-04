Russell Martin explains Michael Obafemi’s recent Swansea City absence after Burnley transfer interest

Swansea City’s Michael Obafemi was left out of their 1-0 win over QPR as a result of his failed move to Burnley on transfer deadline day.

With several bids coming in, it looked likely that the 22-year-old would be bound for Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side but Swansea stood firm and rejected all three bids as they didn’t meet the their valuation of Obafemi.

Following the failed bids, the club and player came to the decision not to play against QPR, allowing Obafemi to refocus.

Speaking to the BBC about the decision, Martin said: “There was a bit of transfer deadline day chaos shall we call it, with late bids from another club. So Michael just wasn’t in the right frame of mind.

“We had a chat about it, we spoke what we thought would be best for the group and what would be best for him.

“We decided together that it would be best for him to have the weekend off, come in on Monday.”

The second bid was believed to be around £8m, with the third bid being slightly higher according to the BBC.

Martin also confirmed that the Republic of Ireland international will have to work hard to get back into the team, as he added: “He has no choice but to really knuckle down and try and get back in the team.

“Joel Piroe’s scored three in three now. He’s playing in his preferred position after being out of it for a long time because of Michael.

“So now Michael’s got a real fight to get back into the team and he has to show that willingness when he comes back in and I’m sure he will.”

Swansea City moved up to 17th after their win, leaving them with nine points from their opening eight games.

The Verdict

It’s quite the revelation that Obafemi was subject to such heavy interest and that it impacted his frame of mind for the game.

He’s always been a player who looks like they enjoy playing for Swansea and while any other suggestion may not be the case, it does heed a warning for those at Swansea that there is interest in their players and ambitions need to be matched with investment.

Obafemi though should focus on Swansea and being the best possible forward player he can as like him and his club this season, they have gone through the motions.



