Swansea City manager reacts when asked about Brighton and Hove Albion managerial vacancy

Russell Martin has downplayed links between him and the managerial vacancy at Brighton.

The Premier League side are on the lookout for their next head coach following the sudden departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea.

Potter is a previous Swansea City manager, having taken charge of the club before getting the role at Brighton.

However, the Championship club’s boss is currently focused on improving his own side and has dismissed reports claiming he could be taking over at the Amex Stadium.

The Brighton-born football coach is reportedly one of the men shortlisted to take over the Seagulls.

But the 36-year old has described those suggestions as nothing more than a distraction.

“It is what it is. It’s just noise really,” said Martin, via The Argus.

“We’ve been totally focussed on our job.

“If you’re being mentioned about other jobs it means you’re doing something right, I think.

“It really doesn’t matter to us.

“We love the job we’re in and we need to make sure we keep improving.”

This is Martin’s second campaign in charge of the South Wales club having replaced Steve Cooper in the summer of 2021.

It has been a difficult start to the new season for Swansea, with the side currently 19th in the league table.

The team has earned nine points from their opening eight fixtures, only winning one of their last five games.

Up next for Martin’s side is the visit of league leaders Sheffield United on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

Martin has brought an attractive style of football to Swansea that has only really clicked at times for the club.

Focusing on improving their consistency will be the key, and the distraction of Brighton should rightly be ignored.

While Martin no doubt has his sights set on managing in the Premier League someday, it is unlikely that the call will come soon from the Seagulls given his current body of work.

The Blades will represent a difficult challenge this midweek, but results will need to improve over the next few weeks to ease the pressure on the former MK Dons boss.