Highlights Jamie Paterson doesn't want to leave Swansea City.

Paterson's future at the club remains uncertain as he hasn't signed a contract extension, making him a potential target for other clubs.

Swansea should consider offering Paterson a one-year extension.

Swansea City star Jamie Paterson has stated that he doesn't want to leave his current club, speaking to Wales Online.

The midfielder has been a real asset at times for the Swans during his time in South Wales.

However, his future at the club remains uncertain at this point, with the player putting pen to paper on a three-year deal back in 2021 but is yet to sign an extension.

Because of this, his deal is due to expire next summer and that could persuade clubs to take an interest in the player during the January transfer window.

Paterson spent the first two years of his spell at the Swansea.com Stadium under the stewardship of Russell Martin, but Michael Duff took charge in the summer and will be hoping to get the best out of the 31-year-old.

How has Jamie Paterson got on at Swansea City?

Signing for the club on a free transfer, he proved to be a shrewd addition with the player registering nine goals and nine assists in 38 league appearances last season.

Unfortunately for him, he wasn't able to replicate that last term, registering just two assists in the league and failing to get on the scoresheet once, which will disappoint the player despite the fact he only appeared 23 times.

Under Duff, he would have been hoping to secure a fresh start, with the attacking midfielder's January links to Coventry City fading by the time the ex-Barnsley boss was appointed.

And he has made a positive start to this campaign, registering three assists in nine league appearances which isn't a bad record. The 31-year-old will be hoping to build on that in the coming months.

Does Jamie Paterson want to stay at Swansea City?

Despite the fact he has been linked with a move away from the Swansea.com Stadium a number of times during his spell in South Wales, Paterson is keen to remain at the club.

He told Wales Online: "I've never wanted to leave this club. No matter how anyone else has spun it. That's the truth. I love it here. I love the area. Love the people. Love the staff. Everything about it. I love playing for Swansea.

Weekly wages: Swansea City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

"The way they play suits me. Plus living on the beach. That always helps! I had a home at Bristol City when I was there. I never thought I'd get that again, where I have like a family and I really love it here.

"That's key for me. If I love it here, I don't need to leave to go anywhere else."

Should Swansea City offer Jamie Paterson a new contract?

Swansea should definitely be looking to offer Paterson an extension.

At 31, offering him a one-year extension seems sensible, so they can monitor his performances for the remainder of the season and then decide whether to try and keep him next summer or offload him.

Although he has been an asset for much of his time at the Swansea.com Stadium, tying him down for the long term doesn't seem logical because of his age.

And it would be a surprise if the board did offer him more than a one-year extension, because they may not be keen to keep some of those who won't make them a noticeable profit in the future.

But whilst he continues to be an important first-teamer at the Swansea.Com Stadium, he should be kept unless a big offer comes in.